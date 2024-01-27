Aryna Sabalenka becomes 1st woman in 10 years to defend Australian Open title, eases past Zheng Qinwen for 2nd Grand Slam trophy

Aryna Sabalenka continued the form she carried throughout the last fortnight into the final of the 2024 Australian Open as well, easing past Zheng Qinwen in straight sets to win her second Grand Slam title.

The Belarusian started strong in the first set, breaking the Chinese star's first service game to go 2-0 up. Although Zheng, playing in her maiden Grand Slam final, got over her initial nerves and found her rhythm again, it was not enough to curtail the Belarusian's big hitting. The set eventually went 6-3 in Sabalenka's favor.

The second set began in identical fashion, with the World No. 2 breaking serve in the very first game to open up a 2-0 lead. From there, it was business as usual for Sabalenka, who held on to wrap up the contest 6-3, 6-2 in her fifth championship point in one hour and 16 minutes.

Zheng Qinwen was understandably nervous, making five double faults on the night. Although Sabalenka did not put up extraordinary numbers in terms of winners or aces, she played just right to exploit her opponent's weaknesses.

By virtue of the win, Sabalenka became the first woman since 2013 to go back-to-back at the Australian Open. Victoria Azarenka was the last woman to defend her title at Melbourne Park, winning the 2012 and 2013 editions.

The 25-year-old also finished the tournament without dropping a single set, with her biggest wins coming against former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (in the quarterfinals) and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff (in the semifinals).

Aryna Sabalenka remains World No. 2 despite Australian Open win

2024 Australian Open - Day 14

Despite defending her title at the Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka will remain World No. 2 in the WTA rankings. Iga Swiatek, who lost in the third round at Melbourne Park, retains the top spot with 9,770 ranking points to her name.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, has 8,905 ranking points against her name -- less than 1,000 points shot of the four-time Grand Slam champion's tally. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff retained the No. 3 spot thanks to her run to the semifinals, while Jessica Pegula rose to World No. 4 despite an early exit after last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina's second-round loss.

Sabalenka has now won two of the three Grand Slam finals she has appeared in, her only loss coming to Gauff at the 2023 US Open. She also has five semfinal appearances in Majors, all of them coming in the last four years.