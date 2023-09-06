Aryna Sabalenka has become the first woman to reach the semifinals at all four Grand Slams in a season since Serena Williams in 2016.

On Wednesday, September 6, Sabalenka took on Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals of the New York Major. The Belarusian registered a dominant straight-sets win, taking just 73 minutes to defeat the Chinese players 6-1, 6-4. She won 37 of 46 points and did not face a single break point in the match.

With the win, Sabalenka, who will be crowned WTA World No. 1 on Monday, has ensured a last-four finish at all four Majors this year. She began the season by clinching her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

She bowed out of the French Open following defeat to eventual runner-up Karolina Muchova. Later, at the Wimbledon Championships, she again lost to the eventual runner-up, this time Ons Jabeur, in the semis.

Until this year, Serena Williams was the last woman to go that far in all four Majors. In 2016, the American was the finalist at the Australian Open and the French Open, a semifinalist at the US Open, and the champion at Wimbledon.

Aryna Sabalenka: “I just gave myself another opportunity to do better in the semis”

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the 2023 US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with the clinical nature of her win against Zheng Qinwen. She said that she has the opportunity to do better in the 2023 US Open semifinals, having fallen at the stage in the tournament the last two years.

Sabalenka failed to reach the final in 2021 and 2022, losing to Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek in the last four, respectively.

“I think I've definitely played great tennis today. I’m super happy with the win against her, she played unbelievable tennis at US Open this year, so super happy with the performance tonight and I just gave myself another opportunity to do better in the semis,” she said in her on-court interview.

The 25-year-old will play the winner of the quarterfinal match between Marketa Vondrousova and Madison Keys on Thursday. She isn't expecting an easy ride irrespective of who she faces next.

“I played both of them this season, they playing really great tennis, both of them are really tough opponents and I’m really looking forward for the semifinals match,” she added.

Aryna Sabalenka has a 22-2 win-loss record at Grand Slams this year. Only three players have won more Major matches in a calendar year since the turn of the century — Serena Williams (thrice), Justine Henin (twice), and Jennifer Capriati.

