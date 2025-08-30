Aryna Sabalenka can't believe Serena Williams' parallel in deja vu moment at US Open during Leylah Fernandez win

Aryna Sabalenka moved a step closer to defending her US Open title with a 6-3, 7-6(2) win over 2021 runner-up Leylah Fernandez in the third round on Saturday (August 30). During the contest, Sabalenka's incredible cross-court forehand winner, which was followed by a tumble, evoked memories of a strikingly similar shot by Serena Williams from the 2015 US Open.
Images of both clips, posted alongside each other on social media, made for a stunning spectacle with Sabalenka and Williams covering ground, unleashing powerful, unplayable winners, and falling in the same fashion due to the impact.
Aryna Sabalenka is aiming for her first Grand Slam win of the season in New York after having been a losing finalist at the Australian Open and the French Open.
Sabalenka posted the amazing video clip of both shots, a decade apart, captioned "no way", as part of her Instagram story, which drew comparisons with Serena Williams and was reminiscent of the American player's style.
At the 2015 US Open, Serena Williams had come up with a shot that was conspicuously alike the one Sabalenka produced in the ongoing tournament. Williams, who was up against compatriot Bethanie Mattek-Sands, lost the opening set but rallied to win the third-round encounter 3-6, 7-5, 6-0.
Serena Williams, who had won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon that year, failed to register a calendar slam after losing the US Open semifinals against Roberta Vinci.
"I wanted this revenge badly", - Aryna Sabalenka after defeating Leylah Fernandez at US Open
Aryna Sabalenka described her US Open third-round opponent as a "great player" and a "great competitor" after the match, but did admit that she wanted her revenge badly. Recalling their previous encounter, the 27-year-old called it a "great battle."
Sabalenka first faced Leylah Fernandez in the semifinal of the 2021 US Open, with the Canadian prevailing in three sets.
“It was definitely an exciting match. Last time we met, it was a great battle. She played an incredible match, and I wanted this revenge badly, so I’m super happy with the win. She’s a great player, a great competitor and always brings you the fight on court,” Sabalenka said after the win.
Sabalenka also disclosed what her mindset would be going into the second week of the competition at Flushing Meadows as the top seed.
“The mindset is to go out there every time, bring the best fighting spirit and just fight for my dream,” the 2024 US Open champion declared.
Aryna Sabalenka will take on Moldovan-born Spaniard Cristina Bucsa in the Round of 16.