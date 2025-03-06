Aryna Sabalenka boasts about her modeling skills; earns boyfriend Georgios' backing

Aryna Sabalenka shared a playful reaction to a video highlighting her stylish side. The WTA star couldn’t help but gush over the adorable montage, which featured a slideshow of her Instagram photos and professional photoshoots.

Ad

Sabalenka takes inspiration from the WTA legend Maria Sharapova as she aims to blend her sporting career with fashion. She has also mentioned having a desire for her own Nike line.

The Belarusian has worked with Nike on signature outfits, including a pink ensemble that went viral during her Melbourne champion's trophy photoshoot. She also attended New York Fashion Week wearing a stylish black outfit.

Sabalenka came across a fan-made video that highlighted her adorable fashion sense. In the video originally shared by the official account of Broken Rackets, Sabalenka's sassy looks from multiple appearances were displayed. The clip came with a simple myth as the title. It said:

Ad

Trending

"Tennis Players don't belong in fashion.....They don't know a thing about modeling"

Ad

Impressed by the amazing edit, Sabalenka shared the video on her Instagram story. Adding a cheeky response for the caption, the WTA star wrote:

"Yeah we've got some skills."

Aryna Sabalenka's Story - Via Instagram

Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis let the fans know in comments that he was well aware of this. He commented:

Ad

"I did know that," he wrote.

Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend's comment - Via Instagram

Known for her adorable fashion sense, Aryna Sabalenka is quite fond of wearing brands like The Row, Loewe, Saint Laurent, and Hermes. With Nike as her usual on and off-court outfit, she also has flaunted her partnership with the luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka addresses the heartbreak she faced in Melbourne

Aryna Sabalenka at the BNP Paribas Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka's unexpected loss against Madison Keys in the Australian Open finals turned out to be a regret. Although the WTA star didn't say a lot about it after the tough loss, she found the right moment and stage to finally express her feelings.

Ad

During a pre-event press conference at the BNP Paribas Open, the WTA star talked about how the recent loss was not like the previous ones she had faced. She also mentioned how it took more than a week for her to recover from the shock.

"I had some tough losses in the past, but that one was tough to accept, to be honest. It took me, like, a week and maybe a little bit longer than that to stop thinking and to finally move on. I'd say that lesson learned and it's in the past. It's always -- not always actually, but it's good to have these tough losses because next time you're going to do much better," she said.

Sabalenka is set to kick off her Indian Wells campaign on March 7. Her opening round match is set to be against a qualifying round winner, whose name is yet to be announced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback