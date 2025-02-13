Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, met the famous Japanese chef, Nobu Matsuhisa. The latter exuded happiness after meeting the couple.

Sabalenka recently faced an unexpected heartbreak at the Qatar Open, where she lost in the very first round of the tournament. She competed against Ekaterina Alexandrova on February 11, where the latter dominated the match and advanced to the second round of the tournament, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(7).

Following this upset, the Belarusian player and her boyfriend, Frangulis, met the $200,000,000-worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) chef, Matsuhisa, in his restaurant in Doha. Following this meet, the celebrity shared a picture with the couple on his Instagram, where Sabalenka wore a red top paired with a black blazer and blue jeans, while her boyfriend donned a black t-shirt and olive green pants, both posing beside the chef.

The post's caption read:

"I met a wonderful couple❤️ @arynasabalenka @georgiosfrangulis"

The World No. 1 reshared the post on her Instagram story.

Sabalenka's Instagram post

Ahead of the Qatar Open, Aryna Sabalenka competed in the Australian Open, where she delivered notable performances, defeating top-notch athletes such as Jessica Bouzas, Mirra Andreeva, Paula Badosa, and more, to reach the finals of the tournament. In the last round, she was defeated by Madison Keys, who claimed the Australian Open title, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about her loss at the Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka received the runner-up trophy at the Australian Open after her loss to Madison Keys. The Belarusian showcased several emotions on the court after her opponent was declared the winner, making her heartbreak clearly visible. She gave a loud grunt and smashed her racket on the court. However, she gathered herself for the post-match ceremony and spoke about her loss.

Showcasing gratitude and making a promise of a comeback next year, Sabalenka said:

"I just want to say thank you. Thank you to everyone who made this tournament happen. Thank you to everyone who made my stay comfortable, and I really feel like home every time I'm here. Even though I didn't get it this year, I'll come back stronger and I'll do my best next year," Sabalenka said.

Aryna Sabalenka started her 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where she played exceptionally and claimed the title. In the final round of the tournament, she bested Polina Kudermetova with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

