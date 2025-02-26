Aryna Sabalenka & boyfriend Georgios Frangulis enjoy quality time at Nike World Campus; Belarusian receives grand welcome

Aryna Sabalenka was given a warm welcome at the Nike World Headquarters Campus in Oregon, where she visited along with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. She is one of the faces of the sportswear brand and has been associated with it for a long time, since about 2017.

The couple was seen taking a stroll around the global headquarters of the brand that sponsors some of the top athletes in the world. Nike also adorned the entrance with an enormous banner that had the words, 'Welcome Aryna' written on it in black and white.

A video on her Instagram also showed the walls of the building adorned with images of Sabalenka in Nike kits. The couple took to social media to share pictures and videos from their visit.

Screenshots via @arynasabalenka and @gergiosfrangulis on Instagram

The current World No. 1 had a bit of tough luck at the Middle East swing in the last few weeks, after back-to-back early exits from the Qatar TotalEnergies Open followed by the Dubai Tennis Championships. Entering both tournaments as the top seed, she had a second-round exit in Doha after being defeated by Ekaterina Alexandrova followed by a third-round exit losing to Clara Tauson in Dubai.

Even though her Australian Open run also ended in disappointment, Nike continues to show support for the star player as she looks to return to form in the coming weeks.

Aryna Sabalenka and her long-standing Nike partnership

Aryna Sabalenka in her custom white schiffli Nike kit for the Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka has been a dedicated ambassador for the sportswear giant Nike and has collaborated multiple times on her outfits for events. The star player featured in Nike's latest product launch - the Swoosh Bra. The brand also took to its official Instagram account to share an image of hers sporting the product.

The Belarusian also debuted her striking lime green Nike kit at this year's Australian Open. It was also complimented by a pair of shoes that had a tiger embroidered on it, which she donned in her matches.

She was also featured in a standalone advertisement by the brand ahead of her AO campaign. This was later followed by her appearance on the Super Bowl LIX commercial named 'So Win' by the brand that featured Aryna Sabalenka along with other female sporting icons like Sha'carri Richardson, Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, and A'ja Wilson among others.

