Aryna Sabalenka & boyfriend Georgios send touching birthday messages to Belarusian's coach Anton Dubrov amid her Berlin campaign

Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis wished the Belarusian's coach Anton Dubrov on his 30th birthday on June 18. The couple shared pictures and sent touching messages to Dubrov on his special day.

Ad

Dubrov has been Sabalenka's coach since 2020. Sabalenka has won all her three Grand Slams - the 2023 and 2024 Australian Open and the 2024 US Open under his tutelage. The partnership also saw Sabalenka climb to the top in rankings and claim 14 of her 20 WTA singles titles.

Sabalenka posted a photomontage of Dubrov on Instagram where the latter could be seen practicing a contact sport, making faces in celebration and taking a selfie. She captioned it:

Ad

Trending

"#30 Happy birthday coach"

Screengrab from Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram @arynasabalenka

Georgios Frangulis who is often part of the World No. 1's entourage along with Dubrov also wished the latter on Instagram. He posted an on-court picture of Sabalenka holding the 2025 Brisbane International trophy standing alongside himself and Dubrov and captioned it:

Ad

"Happy birthday monsieur Dubrov You the man."

Screengrab of Georgios Frangulis' Instagram @georgiosfrangulis

Sabalenka has kickstarted her grass season with the 2025 Berlin Open. She is currently contesting in the opening-round of the event that was suspended on Wednesday, June 18 and will resume on Thursday, June 19 due to dim light and dew.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka complains to umpire for suspension of R1 Berlin Open match with Rebeka Masarova

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 Berlin Open. Image: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka clashed with Rebeka Masarova in the opening-round of the 2025 Berlin Open. The 3-time Grand Slam winner was leading 6-2 when her opponent approached the umpire complaining of dim natural light and slippery grass as the dew built up.

Ad

Sabalenka was unhappy at the decision and both player had a discussion with the supervisor at the net.

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the end of their discussion Sabalenka let out a laugh in mock disbelief.

"So you're stopping the match because she said on that side it's slippery? I just played two games on that side," she said [at 1:15].

However, the supervisor stood his ground and asked the match to be suspended. The crowd made their feeling known by booing the chair umpire as he made the announcement. A visibly exasperated Sabalenka calmly packed her kit and eventually walked out of the Steffi Graf stadium with her opponent.

The match will resume on Thursday, June 19. Meanwhile Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and Liudmila Samsonova have secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Berlin Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More