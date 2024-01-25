Aryna Sabalenka said that she enjoys facing Coco Gauff and hopes to lock horns with her many more times in future.

On Thursday, January 25, Sabalenka and Gauff faced off in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open. The former, who came into the contest having not dropped a set so far, kept that streak alive, winning 7-6(2), 6-4 in one hour and 42 minutes.

The Belarusian is also the first woman since Serena Williams eight years ago to reach back-to-back singles finals in Melbourne. She is also just the second woman this century (after Victoria Azarenka) to reach three or more consecutive hardcourt singles Grand Slam finals.

In her on-court interview later, Sabalenka said that she enjoys playing against Gauff and expressed hope that the two will compete for many titles in the coming years.

"Yeah, I really do [enjoy playing against Coco]. As I said before. It's always a great fight. She's an incredible player. I really enjoy playing her, win or lose anyway its great matches and she's a great player," she said.

"I really hope that we're gonna in the future we're gonna play many more finals. And I mean, hopefully, I'm going to win all of them," she added with a laugh.

Aryna Sabalenka currently trails Coco Gauff 4-3 in the head-to-head.

Aryna Sabalenka: "Last time I played Coco Gauff, I didn't have almost any support"

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open.

The last time Aryna Sabalenka faced Coco Gauff was in the US Open final last year, their first meeting at a Major.

The Belarusian started strong, winning the opening set and looking on course to win her second Grand Slam title of the year, after the Australian Open. However, Gauff, backed by the partisan home crowd, made a memorable comeback to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and clinch her maiden Major.

After beating Gauff in the 2024 Australian Open semifinals, Sabalenka thanked the fans for supporting her and touched upon how she barely had any in New York.

"I think I was able to focus on myself. I was prepared that she's gonna move really good and she's put all balls back to me and I just have to be ready to play an extra shot. And I was just just ready for anything tonight. And I think that was the key," she said.

"And definitely your support guys. Last time I played her, I didn't have I would say almost any support and today, guys thank you. This definitely feels like home, guys. Thank you so much. I really appreciate all the support for the atmosphere. You make this place really special for me," she added.

The Belarusian will face either China's Zheng Qinwen or Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska in the title match on Saturday.