Prioritizing her own mental health and well-being, Aryna Sabalenka opted out of attending the press conference at the 2023 French Open after her third-round win.

This announcement comes in the wake of a heated exchange between the Belarusian and an Ukrainian journalist after her second-round match, where the latter cornered her about her continued support for President Alexander Lukashenko in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Friday (June 2), Sabalenka booked her spot in the second week of Roland Garros, downing Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets. News broke out soon after that the World No. 2 had decided not to speak to the press.

As for why, Aryna Sabalenka made it clear that it was because of the events that transpired on Wednesday, which made her feel unsafe. While the 25-year-old admitted that she had no issues talking about things other than her tennis on most days, continued questions about her political allegiance did not sit right with her.

"Yeah, after my match I spoke with the media like I normally do. I know they still expect some questions that are more about the politics and not so much about my tennis," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"For many months now I have answered these questions at tournaments and been very clear in my feelings and my thoughts. These questions do not bother me after my matches. I know that I have to provide answers to the media on things not related to my tennis or my matches, but on Wednesday I did not feel safe in press conference," she added.

Having conveyed the sentiment to the tournament organizers, Sabalenka had managed to procure an exception. The Belarusian, therefore, hoped to shift her focus to the Grand Slam at hand and try playing at her best in Paris during the second week of proceedings.

"I should be able to feel safe when I do interviews with the journalists after my matches. For my own mental health and well-being, I have decided to take myself out of this situation today, and the tournament has supported me in this decision. It hasn't been an easy few days, and now my focus is continue to play well here in Paris," Aryna Sabalenka said.

It should be noted that Aryna Sabalenka's decision not to speak to the press extended only to an "open" Q&A session with journalists on site. Instead, the World No. 2 communicated with a group of selected journalists hand-picked by the French Open authorities, where the main focus was on the tennis side of things.

"I played way better than in the previous matches" - Aryna Sabalenka

Touching on her performance against Kamilla Rakhimova in one of those selected questions, Aryna Sabalenka was elated with the level of tennis she displayed on the night and was full of confidence heading into the fourth round of the French Open.

"I think I played way better than I played in the previous matches, and I'm super happy with that. It wasn't easy match. She's moving well, putting a lot of balls back. Yeah, I was trying my best every point and super happy with the win today," Sabalenka said.

Now 10-0 in Grand Slams this year, Aryna Sabalenka awaits the winner of the clash between Sloane Stephens and Yulia Putintseva in the next round.

