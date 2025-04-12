Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Mirra Andreeva spotted in Germany as they arrive for Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart

Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva arrived in Stuttgart to compete for the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title. The qualifiers for the WTA 500 event are underway, with the main draw set to begin on Monday, April 14. The event will take place at the indoor claycourts of Porsche Arena in Germany.

The winner will not only lift the coveted trophy but also gain 500 points and take home a brand new Porsche in addition to the €142,610 prize money. It has become a custom-of-sorts at the event for the winner to take the hot set of wheels for a spin around the court in a victory lap.

The Porsche Tennis channel on X regularly updates fans with the players' arrivals to share the excitement building up to the event. They welcomed "tiger" Aryna Sabalenka and shared a short clip that showed the World No. 1 receiving a bouquet and posing with a fan club holding up a banner for her.

"Special reception committee for the tiger by her personal fanclub today! Welcome back to Stuttgart @SabalenkaA!"

Aryna Sabalenka will be gunning for the title after having lost thrice in the final (2021, 2022 and 2023).

In another clip, Coco Gauff appeared relaxed in a cropped hoodie and track pants as she spoke to the camera:

"Hey guys this is Coco and I just arrived here in Stuttgart and I'm super happy to be playing here once again and yeah, I'll see you guys out there on the court."

The organizers acknowledged her nod to them and captioned the clip:

""I'm super happy to be able to play here once again" and we are super happy to have you here."

The 2022 and 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix champion Iga Swiatek said a quick "Hi" to the cameras as she carried her Tecnifibre gear and dragged her luggage along.

The event's official channel used a waving-hand and wide-eyes emojis to greet the World No. 2 and wrote:

"Hi! Look who's arrived!"

The 5-time Grand Slan champion will be in the quest of her maiden title of the year.

Mirra Andreeva set to mark her Stuttgart Open debut, to compete with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Emma Navarro

Mirra Andreeva will make her maiden appearance at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix this year. The 17-year-old has already claimed her first title of the season at Indian Wells and has broken into the Top 10. She will compete with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek in the hope of adding another title to her name.

Porche Tennis on X shared a clip of Andreeva shaking hands with an official on arrival and captioned it:

"Welcome to your first time in Stuttgart! Mirra Andrea has already arrived at the Porsche Arena!"

The Porche Tennis also shared a clip of Emma Navarro through their Instagram story. In the clip, the 2025 Merida Open champion could be seen grinding on the practice courts ahead of the Stuttgart Open. They captioned it:

"Covering the court @emma_navarro48."

The defending champion at the 2025 Stuttgart Open is Elena Rybakina. Notable withdrawals include Paula Badosa, Zheng Qinwen and Ons Jabeur.

