Aryna Sabalenka contradicts boyfriend Georgios as he professes 'love' for Indian Wells after her final loss

Aryna Sabalenka disagreed with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis about their feeling about the Californian desert after her final loss at the BNP Paribas Open. The World No. 1 lost 6-2, 4-6, 3-6 to Mirra Andreeva.

The Belarusian shrugged off her Middle-East disappointments in Qatar and Dubai and hit the ground running at the BNP Paribas Open. The draw worked out for her as she faced three unseeded opponents in her first three matches, which she won in straight sets.

Sabalenka then registered victory over Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals and set up an Australian Open final rematch against Madison Keys in the semifinals, where she thrashed the American 6-0, 6-1. All things considered, she was the favorite against Andreeva in the final, but the latter rode on a wave of good form and won that match.

After her campaign came to an end, Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Fragulis who accompanied her to California, shared a series of photographs of moments that he and the Belarusian spent together at Indian Wells.

"We love the desert" posted Frangulis

Sabalenka was understandably disappointed after her loss in the final. Commenting on Frangulis' post, she replied that she did not feel "love" for the California desert currently.

"But not today" commented Sabalenka.

Aryna Sabalenka comments on boyfriend Georgios Frangulis's post after the Indian Wells Final loss, (Source: Instagram)

Sabalenka will next play at the Miami Open, where she is the top seed.

Aryna Sabalenka holds on to her No. 1 ranking after Indian Wells loss

In Picture: Aryna Sabalenka (Getty)

Despite her loss against Mirra Andreeva in the final of the BNP Paribas Open, Aryna Sabalenka maintains her stronghold on the No. 1 ranking. The Belarusian made an early exit in Indian Wells last year and did not have many points to defend this year. Her run to the final earned her 530 points, taking her overall tally to 9606.

Meanwhile, World No. 2 Iga Swiatek was the defending champion at Indian Wells. Her semifinal loss meant a 610-point drop for the Pole in the rankings. Her current points tally stands at 7375, over 2000 less than Sabalenka.

The world No.1 does not have many points to defend at the upcoming Miami Open as well. With the form behind her, she can make a deep run at the event, maintaining her No.1 ranking in the near future.

