Aryna Sabalenka cuts a dejected figure as she reunites with boyfriend Georgios after Dubai heartbreak

By Akshay Kapoor
Modified Feb 20, 2025 06:16 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Four - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka seemed to carry regrets after her unexpected loss in Dubai. The WTA star sought solace in the company of her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, who always tries to cheer her up. However, their meeting displayed signs of somberness as the world No. 1 was visibly in a bad mood.

Sabalenka recently suffered a setback at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Belarusian fell short to Denmark's Clara Tauson in a disappointing straight-set defeat. This loss added to her regrets after surrendering her Australian Open crown to Madison Keys, who clinched her debut Grand Slam title.

Renowned entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis recently shared a picture alongside his girlfriend Aryna Sabalenka. While generally, the two are seen sharing fun moments and laughter together, the situation this time turned out to be the contrary. Sitting on the other side of the table, the World No.1 had clear disappointment on her face amid her unexpected loss in Dubai.

Aryna Sabalenka with Boyfriend Georgios Frangulis - Source: Instagram

Sabalenka and Frangulis started dating in early 2024. They were first seen together at the Mutua Madrid Open in April. Later, Georgios also attended the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open where their relationship became public. Their relationship expanded beyond the boundaries of professionalism when the entrepreneur signed Sabalenka as the face of his brand Oakberry.

Aryna Sabalenka admits to lacking consistency on the court after analysing her recent form

Aryna Sabalenka at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Four - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka appeared to be lacking confidence in her words after the unexpected loss to Clara Tauson. The Belarusian admitted to being unable to focus which eventually led to her being distracted on the court.

"I believe that I’m not that hungry on the court. I’m kind of all over the place in my thoughts and not consistent on the court. The decisions I’m making on the court are a bit wrong, and emotionally, I’m not at my best," she said in a post-match interview following her round of 16 defeat.
Sabalenka's last best result in the Middle East came back in 2020 when she clinched the Qatar Open title. The recent loss also made her accept the flaws in her training and, therefore, she assured fans that she would make the required changes.

“I’d say that for the last couple of years, I’m not doing well in the Middle East. I believe we need to change something in the preparation," the Belarusian said.

Despite her commendable dominance on hard courts, Aryna Sabalenka has failed to prove her worth in Dubai. The 26-year-old hasn't moved past the quarterfinal in any of her 9 appearances at the Gulf Tiger.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
