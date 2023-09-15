Aryna Sabalenka dazzles in silver dress at Vogue World event in London

Aryna Sabalenka showed off her glamorous side at the Vogue World: London 2023 event on Thursday, September 14.

The Belarusian star dazzled in a sleeveless bodycon silver dress by 16Arlington, a London-based label known for its edgy and elegant designs. Sabalenka, who recently lost the US Open final to Coco Gauff, looked radiant as she posed for the cameras.

Sabalenka took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from the event.

"Had the best time at #VogueWorld : London tonight! Thank you @marco.capaldo and @16arlington for the most beautiful look ✨. Thank you @edward_enninful and #AnnaWintour for inviting me to experience this incredible show," Sabalenka wrote on Instagram.

Vogue World: London is a theatrical celebration of British culture and fashion. The event, which kicked off London Fashion Week, featured performances from leading lights of opera, theater, and film, as well as classical and pop music.

The grand finale was a runway extravaganza, showcasing highlights from the autumn/winter 2023 collections. All net ticket proceeds from the event went to benefit a wide range of performing arts organizations in the capital, such as the National Theatre and Royal Opera House.

The event also featured a show-stopping finale by Vogue’s September cover stars Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington.

A look at Aryna Sabalenka's run in US Open 2023

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka came close to winning her second Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open but fell short in a thrilling three-set final against America's Coco Gauff. However, the Belarusian reached the summit of the WTA singles rankings for the first time in her career.

Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open in January, dominated the first set with her powerful groundstrokes and serve at Flushing Meadows, breaking Gauff three times to take it 6-2. However, Gauff turned the match around as she fought back with her resilience and the support of the home crowd.

The American won the second set 6-3 and broke Sabalenka in the third set to seal a historic 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Sabalenka, who had reached the semifinals in the previous two editions of the US Open, was gracious in defeat and congratulated Gauff on her achievement.

"There's some positive things I'm leaving [with], some not really positive, but it's OK," Sabalenka said in her post-match press conference. "It's a process. We're all learning. And I guess it's a lesson for me I will learn and then come back stronger."

"Congrats Coco," Sabalenka added. "You played unbelievable. You guys deserve this title. Many more to come, I'm sure."

Sabalenka said she was proud of herself for working hard and achieving her goals but also expressed her desire to finish the year as the top-ranked player.

"Becoming a World No.1, it's a huge improvement and achievement," Aryna Sabalenka said. "I'm really proud of myself that all those years I have been working so hard helped me to become World No.1. It's good so that I can say I have been World No.1, but I really would like to finish the year as World No.1. That's why I'm still positive, and I'm still motivated."

Aryna Sabalenka’s run in the US Open was impressive as she dropped only one set before the final. She defeated Maryna Zanevska, Jodie Anna Burrage, Clara Burel, Daria Kasatkina, Qinwen Zheng, and Madison Keys en route to the final match.