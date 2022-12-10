Aryna Sabalenka dines with her 'soulmate' Paula Badosa in Dubai and has a surprise visit from her boyfriend

Best friends Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka recently enjoyed dinner together in Dubai.

The WTA stars are in Dubai ahead of the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League, which is scheduled to take place from December 19-24. The duo are a part of Team Falcons alongside Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov.

Badosa took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from her evening with Sabalenka.

“Dinner with this beauty @sabalenka_aryna,” wrote Badosa.

She referred to the Belarusian as her "soulmate."

The Spaniard also surprised Sabalenka by inviting her boyfriend, former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, without the Belarusian's knowledge.

“Thankyou @paulabadosa For helping. The best surprise in my life. I love you so much @koltsov2021,” wrote Aryna Sabalenka on her Instagram stories, sharing a clip of the surprise.

Badosa and Sabalenka teamed up to play doubles together in Miami, Stuttgart, and Madrid this year.

A review of Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa’s 2022 seasons

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa both enjoyed reasonably successful seasons. Sabalenka started the year at the Adelaide International 1, where she was unable to get past the first round. Her best Grand Slam performance came at the US Open, where she advanced to the semifinals but fell to eventual champion Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. She made the finals of the Stuggart Open, Libema Open, and the WTA Finals but failed to win a title.

Sabalenka ended the season ranked No. 5 in the world with a 33-22 win-loss record.

Badosa started her season at the Adelaide International with a first-round loss to Victoria Azarenka, 6-3, 6-2. She rebounded quickly and triumphed over Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4) in the Sydney International final to win her third career title.

The Spaniard's best Grand Slam performance came at the Australian Open, where she reached the fourth round for the first time but fell to Madison Keys 6-3, 6-1. She reached the semifinals at Indian Wells, Stuttgart, and the Silicon Valley Classic.

Badosa ended the season ranked No. 13 with a win-loss record of 32-22.

