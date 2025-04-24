Aryna Sabalenka discloses extravagant $245,000 purchase after Stuttgart heartbreak against Jelena Ostapenko

Aryna Sabalenka recently revealed that she has purchased a brand new, $245,000-worth (as per Porsche's official website) Porsche 911 GT3 RS for herself. Sabalenka's extravagant purchase comes in the aftermath of her loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the final of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Sabalenka reached the final in Stuttgart for the fourth time this year, having finished as the runner-up for three consecutive seasons from 2021 to 2023. Once again though, the Belarusian had to settle for second-best in the German city, as an in-form Ostapenko registered a 6-4, 6-1 win over the reigning World No. 1.

The title-winning Latvian received a Porsche Macan Turbo EV worth $105,000 (as per Porsche's official website) for her efforts. While delivering the runner-up speech, Aryna Sabalenka playfully told Jelena Ostapenko that she would buy a new Porsche herself due to her luck so far in Stuttgart finals. In a recent video shared by Tennis Channel on X (formerly Twitter), Sabalenka confirmed her Porsche purchase, saying:

"I did order my car. I think we are going to GTRS (Porsche 911 GT3 RS). Purple, purple color (Viola Purple variant) and yeah, full car." (from 0:12)

The three-time Major champion added:

"You know what I'm so tired of losing in the finals so I decided to go for the craziest car there is so, it's going to be fast driving in Miami."

Sabalenka would be hopeful of moving on quickly from her heartbreak in the final of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, as the beginning of the Belarusian's Madrid Open campaign is imminent.

Aryna Sabalenka to start fight for Madrid Open title with 2R clash against Anna Blinkova

Aryna Sabalenka (Source: Getty)

Merely days after the disappointing end to her campaign in Stuttgart, Aryna Sabalenka is slated to take to the court again to play at the 2025 Madrid Open. The Belarusian is a two-time champion in the Spanish capital, having won the WTA 1000 title in 2021 and then again in 2023.

Sabalenka reached the Madrid Open final last year as well, in a rematch of the 2023 final against Iga Swiatek. A thrilling encounter ensued, as the WTA rivals went toe-to-toe. Ultimately though, it was Swiatek who emerged victorious, even though Sabalenka had her chances to put the match to bed.

This year, the Belarusian is the No. 1 seed in Madrid. She received a first-round bye, and will start her campaign with a second-round encounter against Anna Blinkova from Russia. Sabalenka should be confident going into the match as she has 3-0 lead over Blinkova in the pair's WTA Tour-level head-to-head.

