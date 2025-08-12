Aryna Sabalenka draws sweet reaction from boyfriend Georgios as she shares inside look into her recovery after tough Cincinnati Open win

Aryna Sabalenka took an ice bath right after her marathon match against Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Masters. The third round match that lasted three hours and nine minutes was won by Sabalenka, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (5).On Monday, Sabalenka posted a photo of herself taking the ice-cold treatment after sweating in 90° weather. She attached several other photos from her match against Raducanu. She captioned the post:&quot;3 hour match in 90° weather 🤝 immediate ice bath 😆🧊&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section of her post, her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, had a sweet reaction to it. He dropped heart-eyed emojis:&quot;😍😍😍😍.&quot;Sabalenka traded some of that love right back. She dropped heart emojis to Frangulis' comment.Comments sectionIn the post-match conference, Aryna Sabalenka shared her thoughts on the closing stages of the game. She said:&quot;I’m happy to get through this difficult match,” Sabalenka said. “I just hope tomorrow is a day off. I need time to recover from such a great battle. It was all about momentum. I took some risks at the end, went for crazy shots, went to the net.&quot;This epic match will be followed by a rest day for Sabalenka, following which she'll continue her pursuit of a second ATP 1000 event trophy this season.Aryna Sabalenka spoke highly about her relationship with Georgios after winning Cincinnati Open last yearGeorgios Frangulis, partner of Aryna Sabalenka, applauds - Source: GettyAryna Sabalenka went public with her relationship with Georgis Frangulis in early 2024 after being spotted at the Madrid Open in April of that year. Sabalenka, who won the Cincinnati Masters last year, shared her gratitude for what she has with Georgios.“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff,” she said in People exclusive during US Open 2024.“But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side.”Following her Wimbledon 2025 exit, the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic vacation in Mykonos, Greece. Previously, Sabalenka was in a relationship with ex-NHL player Konstantin Koltsov, who died in early 2024.