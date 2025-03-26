Aryna Sabalenka drops 2-word reaction to boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' Miami Open photodump ft. Carlos Alcaraz

Aryna Sabalenka gave a sweet reaction to her boyfriend Gerogios Frangulis' recent Miami Open photo dump. The pictures featured a one of the couple with Carlos Alcaraz, among other moments.

Sabalenka recently qualified for the semifinals of the Miami Open following a 6-2, 7-5 win over ninth seed Zheng Qinwen. Here, she will lock horns with sixth seed Jasmine Paolini. The Belarusian player competed in several other tournaments this year, including the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Australian Open, and more.

During all of these events, she had her boyfriend, Frangulis, supporting her from the sidelines. Similarly, in the Miami Open, he did not fall short of being his girlfriend's biggest cheerleader.

The Brazilian recently shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram handle, showcasing the quality time he has been spending with Sabalenka off the court. Along with this, he also shared some pictures of meeting other renowned personalities like Alcaraz.

This caught the attention of the world No. 1, who gushed over the uploads and wrote in the comment section:

"Best time ❤️"

Sabalenka's comment on Instagram (Image Source: Getty)

Sabalenka started dating Frangulis in January 2024, when she partnered with his company, Oakberry.

Aryna Sabalenka on her quarterfinal win at the Miami Open

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka won the quarter-final match against Qinwen Zheng on March 25 and opened up about this victory in the post-match interview. Reflecting on the win, Sabalenka admitted that it was a tough match and she really had to work hard to nab the win. Along with this, she said that she handled her pressure in the second set exceptionally and was proud of herself.

"Honestly, every match against her is a tough one," Aryna Sabalenka said. "I always have to work really hard to get the win, and today was an incredible match and great level from both of us. I'm super happy to get this win."

She added:

"Definitely the way I handled the pressure in the second set, serve didn't work for both of us. I'm super proud of myself for the way I handled all the emotions."

Aryna Sabalenka started her 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where she earned the title after delivering a staunch performance in the final. Here, she defeated Polina Kudermetova to bag the trophy with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

