Aryna Sabalenka drops 2-word update as she touches down in Madrid with her team after Stuttgart heartbreak

Aryna Sabalenka has entered Madrid after her tough loss in the Stuttgart Open final. Despite a spirited performance against Jelena Ostapenko, the Latvian stunned her in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

Ad

Sabalenka entered Stuttgart after a remarkable title triumph in Miami. She outfoxed Elise Mertens and Jasmine Paolini en route to the final but couldn't pass the test against her in-form opponent Jelena Ostapenko.

The Belarusian shared an update via her social media after touching down in Madrid. She took to her Instagram account and said:

"Hola Madrid," Aryna Sabalenka said.

Aryna Sabalenka shares an update - Image Source: @SabalenkaInstagram

Sabalenka is the top draw in women's tennis at the moment. She's chalked up 25 wins from 30 matches this year, including title-winning runs in the Brisbane International and the Miami Open. She outclassed Jessica Pegula to lift the title in Miami 7-5, 6-2.

Ad

Trending

The 26-year-old was determined to win the Stuttgart Open before the start of the event, especially for the appealing Porsche car included as part of the prize. She congratulated Ostapenko for her win and shared some banter in regards to the attractive car inside the arena.

“I want to congratulate Jelena and her team on a great week. You played really great this week and you were a better player than me today. That’s just about it. Well done, and enjoy driving this beautiful car! I’m glad I can afford this car. After this final, we’re gonna order one because I guess this is the only way for me," Aryna Sabalenka said.

Ad

Ostapenko quickly acknowledged the gesture from Sabalenka and joined in on the lighthearted discussion about the prize.

"Congrats Aryna on a great week. I think you hate me now because you wanted this car so badly,” referencing the appealing Porsche prize. “I’m sure you’ll get it another time. It’s great to share the court with you. You’re such a champion," Jelena Ostapenko said.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka will fight for her third title in the Madrid Open this year

Sabalenka with the ruuners-up trophy in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka will make her seventh appearance in the Madrid Open this year. After early exits in 2018 and 2019, she eventually captured her first title in 2021. She defeated Ashleigh Barty in the final 6-0, 3-6, 6-4.

Ad

Sabalenka garnered more success at the event by winning her second title in 2023. She overpowered Iga Swiatek in a thrilling three-set match in the final 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

The Belarusian will be the top seed in the Madrid Open this year. She will begin her campaign in the second round against an unknown qualifier. The 26-year-old is expected to begin her campaign on Thursday (24 April, 2025).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More