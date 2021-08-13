Aryna Sabalenka on facing Victoria Azarenka in Montreal QF: "I like playing against her, it's always a great battle"

Aryna Sabalenka is through to the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open after a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 win over home hope Rebecca Marino. Marino had dispatched big names like Madison Keys and Paula Badosa in her previous matches, but she had no answer to her opponent's power in the Round of 16.

Sabalenka endured a grueling start to her Montreal campaign as she had to battle past Sloane Stephens in a tight three-setter. But the Belarusian looked at ease against Marino on Thursday, wrapping up the match in under an hour.

Awaiting her in the quarterfinals is tour veteran and compatriot Victoria Azarenka. Azarenka, seeded eighth, overcame Maria Sakkari in a final-set tiebreak in the third round.

The two Belarusians have met each other thrice before, and it's Aryna Sabalenka who leads the head-to-head by a margin of 2-1.

Victoria Azarenka

In her post-match press conference, Sabalenka admitted that it's always tricky to play Azarenka given her stature. The 23-year-old believes, however, that Azarenka would be under pressure too because they are both from the same country.

"Well, we played a lot already. She's a great player. It's always a tricky match against her," Sabalenka said. "But maybe of course because we're from the same country there may be a little pressure I would say on both. I don't know how she feels. I feel like maybe it's a little pressure. But I like playing against her. It's always a great battle. Looking forward to this match."

The World No. 3 also talked about her third-round match against Rebecca Marino, who had the advantage of the crowd support. Sabalenka pointed out how it was important for her to stay focused from the beginning, and claimed she was happy with the win since her opponent had "nothing to lose".

"I was focused from the beginning till the end. For her, there was nothing to lose today. The crowd was supporting her," Sabalenka said. "She kind of was in a good shape and in a good mood. I was kind of aggressive from the beginning till the end. I was really focused today."

"But, yeah, it's dangerous to play against players for whom it's like nothing to lose," she added. "So, yeah, really happy with this win."

"Doubles is good for improving my return game and volleys" - Aryna Sabalenka

Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka is also playing doubles in Montreal, with Belgium's Elise Mertens. The two singles stars have joined hands this week for the first time since the Miami Open, but they have plenty of happy memories from the past.

The duo have tasted Grand Slam success twice already; they won the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open together.

Aryna Sabalenka claimed on Thursday that playing doubles is a good way to add new wrinkles to her singles game. According to the Belarusian, doubles is helping her play better at the net while also improving her return of serve.

"Well, I feel like I can play a lot closer to the net during singles matches, so that's why I'm playing doubles, to kind of find this game on the net," Sabalenka said. "Doubles, it's a good game for improving my return game. But mostly because of the volleys."

