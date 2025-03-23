Aryna Sabalenka 'feels the rhythm' as she shows off her dance moves during Miami Open clash

Aryna Sabalenka showed off her dance moves during her match at the 2025 Miami Open. The World No. 1 channeled positivity as she grooved with the crowd. The 26-year-old advanced to the next round of the tournament; her opponent, Elena Gabriela Ruse, had to retire from the match owing to a right thigh injury.

Ad

The Belarusian won the first set 6-1 against her Romanian opponent. The match ended early due to Ruse's injury. Sabalenka wished Ruse good luck and hoped for her to be back on court soon while being appreciative of the crowd for their support.

During the on-court interview after the match, the Belarusian was also asked if she had broken into a dance mid-match. To this, Sabalenka responded in affirmative saying that the crowd and music were too good to not be grooved to and also showed a few moves on the interviewer's request on a Michael Jackson song.

Ad

Trending

“Sometimes if I’m in the mood it’s tough to stop, but I was like ‘Come on Aryna you’re in the match, you can’t let it go.’ But I was feeling the rhythm, you know? And then seeing all of you guys dancing, I mean, I just wanted to share this moment with you,” she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka has faced loss in the final stages of two important tournaments this season, losing to Madison Keys in the Australian Open final while being beaten by Mirra Andreeva in Indian Wells.

Aryna Sabalenka on improving her game for the Miami Open

Aryna Sabalenka at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka admitted to the setbacks that are barring her from a title this season. The current World No. 1, in a candid interview with the Tennis Channel, said that she aims to constantly keep improving her game after her win against Viktoriya Tomova.

Ad

She hopes to rectify her mistakes in the ongoing tournament and will focus on improving the form displayed at the BNP Paribas Open.

“I just hope I can bring the same level I had in Indian Wells and improve it a little bit so I can go all the way. I hope with every match I play, I can increase the level," she said on March 20, 2025.

Ad

"Particularly here [Miami Open], I will work on finishing points at the net because I feel like the surface is quite heavy on the legs and slower, so I feel like I need to go to the net," she added.

After beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Aryna Sabalenka will next face Danielle Collins in the fourth round of the Miami Open, with the winner facing either ninth seed Zheng Qinwen or Ashlyn Krueger in the quarterfinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback