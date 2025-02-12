Aryna Sabalenka finds comfort in sister Tonechka's birthday celebrations after Qatar Open heartbreak

Despite her shock loss in Round of 32 at the Qatar Open, Aryna Sabalenka has found time to offer birthday wishes to her younger sister, Tonechka. The WTA's World No. 1 was dumped out of the Doha tournament after a hard-fought match with Ekaterina Alexandrova, who won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5).

Alexandrova, the World No. 26, soaked up all Sabalenka's pressure - recovering from two breaks in the third set. The Russian was 4-2 down but managed to claw her way back to force a tie-break, where she took advantage of uncharacteristic errors from Sabalenka to set up three match points, closing out the match on the third.

It was an impressive victory for Alexandrova and a disappointing loss for Sabalenka. Undeterred, the Belarusian took to her Instagram account post-match to congratulate sister Tonechka on her birthday.

"Happy birthday sis"

Aryna Sabalenka has had a mixed start to 2025. She raced to the Australian Open final in January but was beaten by a resurgent Madison Keys after an absorbing three-set encounter. Her reaction to the loss, when she slammed her racquet into the ground while Keys was celebrating, brought her much criticism.

There's no doubting Sabalenka's pedigree - she's a three-time Major winner and remains at the top of the women's game. She's also pocketed 19 WTA singles titles and two Doubles majors at the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open, where she partnered Elise Mertens.

Aryna Sabalenka's mother and sister are an important part of her support group

Since Aryna Sabalenka's father Sergey died in 2019, her sister Tonechka and mother Yulia have featured heavily in her social media. The pair has been an important part of the tennis great's career both on and off the court.

Back in January, Sabalenka sat down with Flaunt Magazine to talk about her relationship with Tonechka:

"Whatever she asks me for, I’m always trying to figure out a way to deliver it. I was in Dubai, and she sent me this list. My team was going back home, and I was running around the mall trying to find all these things, and the Dubai Mall is huge. She’d be like, ‘Also that! Also that! Also that!’ Like, an endless list. I was exhausted, I got her this Yves Saint Laurent bag. For a 15-year-old! Like, I wished I would get this present when I was 15."

It's unknown if Tonechka has a tennis future, however, she's often seen in Aryna's company on the tour, and around Sabalenka's training sessions. The bond between them is clear, and she plays an important role in her elder sister's support group.

