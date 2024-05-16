"Aryna Sabalenka doesn't get enough credit because she loses her s**t": Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick has said that despite being a fine competitor, WTA World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka often does not get the credit for it. According to the former ATP World No. 1, the reason behind it is the Belarusian's temperamental nature.

Sabalenka is among the most successful players in the current crop of women's tennis players competing on the WTA Tour. The 26-year-old has 14 singles and six doubles titles, which are inclusive of two consecutive Australian Open singles titles (2023, 2024), and two Major doubles titles with Elise Mertens as her partner (2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open).

Last year, her run to the women's singles final at the US Open saw the Belarusian become the WTA World No. 1 for the first time in her career. Her performances throughout the 2023 season, which saw her reach at least the semifinals across all four Majors, led to her being crowned the season's International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Champion as well.

Roddick, a former ATP World No. 1, briefly talked about Sabalenka in a recent episode of the Served With Andy Roddick podcast. According to the 2003 US Open champion, the Belarusian has evolved into a "great competitor". However, he opined that she does not "get enough credit for it" due to her fiery on-court demeanor.

"Sabalenka is now a great competitor, and she doesn't get enough credit for it because she loses her s**t. You can simultaneously lose your s**t and be a great competitor," Roddick said (21:00).

Sabalenka has often lost her cool in important moments of high-profile encounters. For instance, in last year's US Open final, the two-time defending Australian Open champion looked in cruise control against Coco Gauff.

She won the first set comprehensively, but inexplicably, allowed Gauff to get back into the match. Sabalenka subsequently lost her cool, which eventually played a part in Gauff lifting her first Major trophy.

Aryna Sabalenka had an outburst earlier this year at the Miami Open

Aryna Sabalenka loses her cool at the 2024 Miami Open

At the Miami Open in late March, days after the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov, Aryna Sabalenka's emotions got the better of her on the court.

The moment came immediately after her shock third-round loss at the WTA 1000 event to Anhelina Kalinina. A clearly upset Sabalenka smashed her racquet multiple times before making her way out of the court.

Since then, however, the Belarusian has seemingly regrouped and has displayed some of her best tennis across the Madrid Open and the ongoing Italian Open. In Madrid, she reached the final but failed to defend her title as World No. 1 Iga Swiatek defeated her in a three-set thriller.

So far, Sabalenka has looked very much on course to reach another final in Rome. However, an in-form Danielle Collins awaits her in the semifinals. Should she beat Collins, she will face either Swiatek or Coco Gauff in the summit clash.