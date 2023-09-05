Aryna Sabalenka has emphasized the significance of having an inspiring player like Iga Swiatek on tour.

The Belarusian is currently making her sixth appearance at the 2023 US Open and is through to the quarterfinals. She outclassed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in straight sets to secure her place in the last eight.

With the defending champion Iga Swiatek no longer in the US Open, Sabalenka has a golden opportunity to make her mark. Even though the Pole exited early, the Belarusian didn't hesitate to express her admiration for Swiatek and stressed the value of having a player like her on the tour.

“I mean, she's great. She's unbelievable. She has been world No. 1 for a long time, most of the weeks I think. I’m really happy that we have Iga on tour, someone who motivates me to keep pushing, keep trying, keep improving myself. I think that's the real sport, you know,” Aryna Sabalenka said in the post-match press conference.

Over the past two years, Swiatek and Sabalenka have established themselves as two of the most consistently high-performing players on the women's circuit. Their continuous improvement and discipline serve as an inspiration to fellow players on the tour.

The duo have crossed paths on the main tour eight times before. Swiatek currently holds the edge with a 5-3 lead in their head-to-head encounters. However, in their most recent clash at the 2023 Madrid Open, Sabalenka outfoxed the Pole in the final.

Sabalenka is also set to ascend to the top of the WTA rankings, with Swiatek's disappointing exit in the fourth round of the US Open. The 25-year-old expressed her perspective on this ranking shift, viewing it as a natural progression when competing at the highest level of the sport.

"When you kind of push yourself to the limits and you’re trying to get better, I think it's a normal process if someone changes another one in the ranking spots," Aryna Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka also conveyed her desire to continue her rivalry with Swiatek, seeing it as a motivating factor that drives her to elevate her game. She hoped to face off against the Pole in Major events and significant matches in the future.

"I feel like it's great that we both are playing great this year, we're kind of pushing each other. I really hope we'll keep doing that and we'll keep facing each other in the very last stages of the tournaments, we'll battle against each other," Aryna Sabalenka said.

Aryna Sabalenka to square off against Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinals of the US Open

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will face off against the 23rd seed Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday.

The Belarusian secured her spot by defeating Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round, while Zheng outperformed last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur. The Chinese player came through with a convincing straight-set win 6-2, 6-4.

Interestingly, the head-to-head record between these two players stands at 0-0, indicating that they have never crossed paths on the main tour before. The second seed's experience in these high-stake situations could be a deciding factor, especially given Zheng's first appearance in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

However, both players have showcased excellent form throughout the tournament and will be undoubtedly eager to progress further. The winner of this tie will advance to face either Marketa Vondrousova or Madison Keys in the semifinals.