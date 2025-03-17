Aryna Sabalenka indulges in 'sweet treat' despite Indian Wells heartbreak, embarks on private jet journey with boyfriend Georgios

Aryna Sabalenka shared a sneak peek of having a sweet treat and enjoying a private jet journey with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulias after her loss at the Indian Wells finals. The Belarusian athlete is now gearing up for her next tennis tournament.

Sabalenka had a wonderful run at the BNP Paribas Open, having bested several top-notch athletes, including Lucia Bronzetti, Sonay Kartal and Madison Keys, to reach the finals of the tournament. However, things took a different turn in the final round, where she faced the Russian teenager, Mirra Andreeva, who gracefully dominated the round and took the trophy home, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Following this loss, Sabalenka shared a glimpse of how she handled the upset on her social media. She shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, and in the first one, she was seen making herself feel better with a sweet treat. The World No. 1 posed with two large cookies in her hand and, showing great sportsmanship, captioned the post as:

"Win or lose, we still get a sweet treat. See you next time @bnpparibasopen 🫶🏼"

Along with this picture, she shared more pictures showcasing her time at the tournament, and also shared a few pictures of enjoying a private jet journey with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. Here is the post:

In the post-match conference, Sabalenka said that she had no regrets because it was an experience for her and also added that she would have been smarter if she had listened to her family at a young age like Andreeva (as quoted by tennis.com).

"I don't have any regrets, because it's my experience. Because of that experience, I'm much more mature right now and I know things, but of course I wish I would be a little bit smarter in that age or I would listen to my family a little bit more," Sabalennka said.

Aryna Sabalenka praised Mirra Andreeva's team for the latter's victory at Indian Wells

In the on-court interview after the final showdown of the Indian Wells, Aryna Sabalenka congratulated Mirra Andreeva for the impressive win. She praised her opponent for her stellar form at such a young age and also appreciated her team. Along with this, she jokingly said that if she had the same team when she was 17, she would have been a better player.

However, she further showed satisfaction with her current team and clarified that she had no complaints with her current team.

"Congrats on having a great team. If I had the same team you have at your age, I’d probably be a better player by now. Don’t look at my team. I have the best team right now. I mean before!" said Aryna Sabalenka.

Following this, in the press conference, she showered more praises on Andreeva, stating that she was impressed with the positivity the latter has around her.

"That's impressive to see what she's doing, and she's so young," Aryna Sabalenka said, "And as I said, she's surrounded herself with the right team. It's nice to see a good environment around her and it's impressive to see her success."

Aryna Sabalenka is now scheduled to compete at the Miami Open on March 21, 2025. The Belarusian started her 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where she defeated Polina Kudermetova to nab the title.

