Aryna Sabalenka joins Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson in Nike's latest t-shirt drop honoring 10 star female athletes

Aryna Sabalenka has been featured in Nike's special t-shirt drop, alongside other star female athletes such as Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson. This collection has been released to honor 10 female athletes sponsored by the company, including Sha’Carri Richardson, Jordan Chiles, and Sophia Smith among others.

Sabalenka has been a Nike athlete since the beginning of her professional career. The American sportswear company created custom designs for her starting from the 2023 US Open, a tournament where she finished as the runner-up after losing the title to Coco Gauff.

Aryna Sabalenka is one of the best athletes on Nike's roster and she boasts of winning three singles Grand Slam titles—the 2023 and 2024 Australian Open and the 2024 US Open. She also won two doubles Grand Slam titles, the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open alongside Elise Mertens. She has also held the World No.1 ranking in both singles and doubles.

Nike recently announced the launch of a black graphics t-shirt featuring their iconic “Just Do It” slogan, adorned with images of their 10-star female athletes, including Sabalenka.

The other athletes to feature on the t-shirt are gymnast Jordan Chiles, basketball players, Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, Sabrina Ionescu and JuJu Watkins, soccer players Alexia Putellas and Sophia Smith and track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. This collection pays tribute to the incredible achievements of these female athletes across various sports disciplines.

Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her 2025 season at the Brisbane International, where she defeated Polina Kudermetova in the final to win the title. Sabalenka then competed at the Australian Open, where she was the double-defending champion.

She defeated the likes of Sloane Stephens, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Clara Tauson, Mirra Andreeva, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Paula Badosa before losing to Madison Keys in the final and finishing as the runner-up.

Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at the 2025 Qatar Open

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2022 Qatar Open

Following the conclusion of her campaign at the 2025 Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at the Qatar Open. The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 9 to February 15, 2025, at the International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. This will mark her fourth appearance at the tournament, having previously participated in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Sabalenka's best result at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament came in 2020 when she clinched the title by defeating Petra Kvitova in the final. During her last appearance at the Qatar Open in 2022, the World No.1 triumphed over Alize Cornet and Jil Teichmann before being bested by eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

This year, Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed and will kick off her campaign at the Qatar Open in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She will face either wild card Emma Raducanu or Ekaterina Alexandrova in the opening round.

Sabalenka has only faced Raducanu once on the WTA Tour, during the third round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, where she emerged victorious with a score of 6-3, 7-5.

On the other hand, Aryna Sabalenka has faced Alexandrova seven times on the WTA Tour, emerging victorious in four of those matches. Their most recent encounter was in the third round of the 2024 US Open, where the Belarusian secured a dominant victory of 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 before going on to claim the title by defeating Jessica Pegula in the final.

