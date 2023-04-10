Aryna Sabalenka recently shared her appreciation for Ons Jabeur's triumph at the 2023 Charleston Open.

Jabeur defeated defending champion Belinda Bencic 7-6(6), 6-4 in the Charleston Open final on Sunday to register her fourth career title and second on clay. With her victory, the Tunisian surpassed Iga Swiatek for most claycourt wins since the start of the 2020 season.

Bencic was serving for the first set when Jabeur hit an extraordinary front tweener to convert her first break point of the match and level the score at 5-5. She then mounted a comeback from 4-6 down in the tiebreak to clinch the first set on her sixth set point.

Jabeur then secured a double break in the second set to guarantee her first title of the 2023 season.

Aryna Sabalenka expressed her admiration for Jabeur's victory in Charleston by writing on social media:

"You're the best! Happy for you."

Sabalenka also shared a clip of Jabeur's front tweener and jokingly warned her against attempting a similar shot against her.

"But! if you gonna do it against me, you better stay away from the net," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram story

"I was very happy for Aryna" - Ons Jabeur on Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open 2023 triumph

Aryna Sabalenka won the 2023 Australian Open

Following her second-round victory against Caroline Dolehide at the 2023 Charleston Open, Ons Jabeur quipped that she routinely threatens her opponents to say good things about her.

"I threaten them. If you don't say good things about me, you know what I'm going to do," she said during a Tennis Channel interview.

She then expressed her happiness for Aryna Sabalenka's triumph at the 2023 Australian Open, while also acknowleding the struggles the World No. 2 faced. Jabeur also talked about the harsh comments that players receive when they see a dip in form.

"I was very happy for Aryna (Sabalenka) when she won the Australian Open," the World No. 4 said. "I know how much she struggled. We know what is happening inside the locker rooms and some people don't know and are harsh with the comments. I have huge respect for Aryna (Sabalenka) and for Paula (Badosa). Such a difficult sport and every person has a personal story. So I hope people don't judge players too quickly."

The Tunisian also stressed the importance of bringing "humanity into the tour."

"We try to bring humanity into the tour. Sometimes players forget it's just a tennis match," she said.

