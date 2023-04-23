Aryna Sabalenka lost her third consecutive final at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix as Iga Swiatek beat her 6-3, 6-4 to successfully defend her title in the 2023 edition.

Sabalenka reached her first final at the WTA 500 event in 2021 and lost 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 to Ashleigh Barty before losing to Swiatek in successive finals in 2022 and now, this year.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Belarusian joked about getting a Porsche car, which is awarded to the winner of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Sabalenka asked the tournament organizers to get an extra car if she reached another final in Stuttgart, kidding that she be given one even if she loses again.

"I have a question to the sponsors of the tournament and the tournament director and everyone who makes this event possible. Can I make a deal? If I make another final, just get an extra car. Guys I really try to play in the final and leaving this tournament without the car," Sabalenka said.

The 24-year-old later said that she enjoyed playing in Stuttgart but not that much at the moment since she lost her third successive final.

"But anyway, thank you very much for making this amazing tournament happen. I really enjoy playing here, not that much right now because I lost in the third final. Straightaway it hurts but it's a great tournament," Sabalenka said.

"I will come back till I get the car"- Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek posing with their respective trophies in Stuttgart

Aryna Sabalenka added in her speech that she would keep competing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix until she laid her hands on the car, joking that she could win it after 10-20 years of trying.

"I will come back till I get the car. I will keep trying, keep trying and probably, I don't know, in 10 years, 20 years, will get this car," Sabalenka said.

The World No.2 then thanked the referees and ball kids before extending her gratitude towards her team.

"Thank you to all the referees and ball kids, thank you so much for your help, I really enjoyed playing here. Thank you to my team. Just thank you, you know. They know I love them," Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka concluded her speech by thanking the crowd who kept cheering for her and applauding her.

"Yea thank you so much and thank you for that. It was amazing to play in front of you guys," the Australian Open champion said.

Aryna Sabalenka now has a 23-4 win-loss record so far in the 2023 season, with two titles to her name - the Australian Open and the Adelaide International 1. She will next compete at the Madrid Open as the second seed.

