Former British No. 1 John Lloyd has opined that the French Open semifinal between Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova was one of the best women's matches in the last few years.

Muchova produced a dogged display to stun Sabalenka on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the 2023 Roland Garros. She saved a match point down 5-2 in the third set and broke Sabalenka twice in a row to register a 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 comeback victory in three hours and 13 minutes.

Later, in her maiden Grand Slam final, Muchova gave defending champion Swiatek a tough fight before going down 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Former World No. 21 Lloyd expressed admiration for Muchova and stated that she could translate her from clay to grass.

“Muchov, what a player, gorgeous player. I mean, just the way she maneuvers the racquet around the field, she's got the variety just changing up the game. I love her game,” he said while speaking to Tennis Channel.

“I hope, and I don't think it will, but I hope this is not sort of a one-off. I don't think it will be because she is a huge addition to the women's game and you put her in the mix. And Sabalenka is also, what a player she is,” he added.

Lloyd further stated that the semifinal between Muchova and Sabalenka was one of the best matches on the WTA tour in recent years, with the final between Muchova and Swiatek ranking not far behind.

“For me the women's, the semifinals and the finals were exceptional. The Salabenka match against Muchova was, in my opinion, one of the best women's matches for years and the final wasn’t that far behind,” he expressed.

John Lloyd names Karolina Muchova as his “top two or three favorites” for Wimbledon

Karolina Muchova at the 2023 French Open.

Such is John Lloyd's faith in Karolina Muchova's prowess that he believes she is one of the favorites to win Wimbledon 2023. He stated that her game style is well suited to grasscourts.

“I would think so [that Muchova will translate her game to grass]. If she doesn't have a letdown, just because getting the finals and all the things that are going to happen to financially. I would put a right now in my top two or three favorites [for Wimbledon],” he said.

“The way she plays, I can't imagine why her game won't be spectacular on grass. I just can't imagine it,” he added.

The 68-year-old further opined that Iga Swiatek's consistent success at Grand Slams will end soon. He also said that the women's tour will see multiple Major winners over the next few years.

“I can see multiple Slam winners in the next few years, the way the women are coming through there. I'm not sure there's gonna be someone dominating. I know Swiatek at the moment is in the lead but I'm not sure she's gonna hold on,” he said.

“I know clay is her best, but she won't win Wimbledon on grass,” he added. “I don't think that's gonna happen. And I think there's openings there for some of the other women there to really make a big stand against them.”

This year, the Wimbledon Championships get underway on July 3, with Elena Rybakina the defending champion.

