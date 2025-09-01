"Aryna Sabalenka killed me" - Jessica Pegula reveals how an escape room and drinks with friends helped her reset after 'terrible' US Open practice

Jessica Pegula is enjoying a solid run on home ground at the ongoing US Open. However, the American wasn't in the best form prior to the tournament and she recently revealed how she turned things around for herself after a ‘terrible' practice session with Aryna Sabalenka.

Back in June, Pegula had a fantastic run at the Bad Homburg Open, where she lifted the trophy after defeating Iga Swiatek in the finals. However, the American has consistently struggled with her results since. She made an opening round exit at the Wimbledon Championships, and failed to make it past the second round at the Citi DC Open, the Canadian Open, and the Cincinnati Masters.

Now, at the US Open, Jessica Pegula has successfully turned things around. Speaking to media after her round of 16 win over Ann Li, the fourth seed explained that it was an escape room outing and drinks with friends, combined with a solid performance in the mixed doubles event that helped her singles campaign, saying,

“I felt terrible coming into this tournament, honestly. I had a practice Wednesday and I literally, like, I think I hit with Sabalenka. She just killed me. I was playing terrible. And so I kind of walked off the court, like, not very happy. Went and did an escape room with my friends and had like, two drinks and was like, I need to just chill and stop getting so frustrated and, like, overthinking all these practices. But no, I mean, I played well in, like, the mixed, so I think that helped.”

Up next, Jessica Pegula will be taking on Barbora Kerjicikova for her quarterfinals match at the US Open.

Jessica Pegula reflects on reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal of 2025

Pegula at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

For Jessica Pegula, the US Open marks the first time she's reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event in 2025. She made a third and fourth round exit at the Australian Open and French Open respectively, before being knocked out of the Wimbledon Championships in her opening round match.

Reflecting on the achievement, the American admitted she was proud of the feat, telling media,

“It's again another quarterfinal, another second week of a major, and I'm just happy that I'm here. Like I said, I haven't been feeling my best on court. So, to be able to come back and make another quarterfinal here is something I'm definitely proud of.”

Jessica Pegula has been absolutely dominant at the US Open so far and the American is yet to drop a set in her matches. She outdid Mayar Sherif and Anna Blinkova with ease in her first two rounds, before beating former Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 7-5. Most recently, Pegula got the better of fellow American Ann Li 6-1, 6-2. She will now return to action on September 2 for her quarterfinals encounter against Barbora Kerjicikova.

