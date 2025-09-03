Aryna Sabalenka leaves rivalry behind to send classy message to Marketa Vondrousova after Czech's saddening US Open withdrawal

Aryna Sabalenka showed her compassionate side by penning a heartfelt message for rival Marketa Vondrousova. The message came in the aftermath of Vondrousova's unfortunate withdrawal from the 2025 US Open on the very day she was scheduled to face reigning No. 1 and defending champion Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.
The Czech had taken to the practice court to sharpen herself for her last-eight battle with the Belarusian at the hardcourt Major. Here, she picked up a concerning knee injury, which eventually led to her pulling out from the event, resulting in Sabalenka reaching the semis courtesy a walkover.
Subsequently, the three-time Slam winner took to her Instagram Stories and sent a classy message of support to her injury-stricken WTA rival. Aryna Sabalenka expressed her sadness about the way Marketa Vondrousova's career so far has been marred by numerous injuries, writing:
"So sorry for Marketa after all she's been through. She has been playing amazing tennis and I know how badly this must hurt for her."
Also hoping for the Czech to make a swift comeback to competitive action, the Belarusian added:
"Take care of yourself and I hope you can recover quickly. Love Aryna"
Aryna Sabalenka's walkover win courtesy Marketa Vondrousova's withdrawal sets up Jessica Pegula clash for Belarusian in US Open SF
Before Marketa Vondrousova pulled out of the 2025 US Open, World No. 4 Jessica Pegula secured progress to the women's singles semifinals at the hardcourt Major with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 win over Barbora Krejcikova. Pegula will now take on Aryna Sabalenka in the last four.
The American and Belarusian locked horns in last year's US Open final. On that occasion, even though Pegula tried her best to keep pace with Sabalenka's aggressive brand of tennis, ultimately, it was the Belarusian who prevailed with a 7-5, 7-5 victory.
Sabalenka and Pegula's upcoming semifinal showdown at Flushing Meadows will mark their 10th career meeting. The Belarusian leads the head-to-head 7-2, with their most recent clash having come in the final of this year's Miami Open, which Sabalenka won 7-5, 6-2. After this particular result, the World No. 1 had kind words for her American opponent, saying:
"First of all Jess I’m so sorry. For real. If I could share the trophy with someone, trophy, prize money, points, everything, I would definitely share it with you. I'm sorry for that, but you're an incredible player. You always push me so hard to play my best. I mean, you're a great player."
Both Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula are yet to drop a set so far at the 2025 US Open.