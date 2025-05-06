Aryna Sabalenka lives her best life ignoring criticism over alcohol endorsement as she celebrates birthday with boyfriend at Italian Open

  • home icon
By Aatreyi Sarkar
Modified May 06, 2025 16:03 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates birthday with boyfriend (R)- Source: Getty and Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka was in glee as she celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. The Belarusian came fresh off her stellar title win against Coco Gauff in Madrid and took some time off her busy schedule to ring in the 27th year of her life before her Italian Open campaign commences from May 9.

Just some moments before, Sabalenka found herself amid controversy over her endorsement of Dobel, a Mexican tequila brand. She has been associated with the brand since 2024 and has frequently promoted them on her socials. However, she turned a blind eye to the criticism and channeled positivity as she looks forward to a successful year ahead.

The three-time Grand Slam Champion shared an adorable photodump, where she was seen with Frangulis looking ethereal, surrounded by numerous flower bouquets she received from her well-wishers on her special day. She also took the opportunity to thank the people who have sent regards, while being hopeful for success this year.

"Thank you all for making me feel like the like the luckiest girl in the world! 💐🫶🏼 Can’t wait to see what this year brings! 🏆😉," she wrote.
On the tennis side of things, she is hopeful of continuing her dominance on clay courts and strives for success in the ongoing WTA 1000 tournament in Rome.

Aryna Sabalenka discusses learning from past experiences

Aryna Sabalenka at a press-conference- Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka has come a long way since facing a crushing defeat to Madison Keys at the final of the 2025 Australian Open, followed by another heartbreak to Mirra Andreeva in Indian Wells. She has been able to overturn her fate and learn from her past mistakes to win consecutive titles in Miami and Madrid.

In an interview after her win at the Spanish capital, Sabalenka spoke on how her losses were really gut-wrenching, but she took it as another opportunity to learn.

"some of the finals I lost were really heartbreaking and were really tough to kind of like accept. At the same time I understand that sometimes you just have to learn and sometimes you’re not that good on court, you just have to accept, learn from that loss, and come back stronger," she said.
The Belarusian further made it known that she was proud of herself and looks for more successes in the upcoming tournaments.

“What I’m actually proud of that I was able to come back in those finals and I was able to change things and see if the lesson was learned, try to bring better tennis in the next final,” Aryna Sabalenka added.

She has entered Rome as the top seed and will be taking on either Anastasia Potapova or Dayana Yastremka in the second round.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
