Aryna Sabalenka makes amusing 'botox' admission as she contemplates ideal 27th birthday present

WTA star Aryna Sabalenka was recently asked about her desired birthday present, and her response left everyone in stitches. The Belarusian, besides being excited to celebrate her 27th birthday, also has a fear of getting old. She joked that it’s more worrying to chase Botox than to get excited about receiving birthday presents.

Aryna Sabalenka has strengthened her spot as the world No.1 by maintaining a 3000+ points gap against her competitor and current No. 2, Iga Swiatek. The 26-year-old made the most out of the ongoing season by clinching titles in Brisbane and Miami. However, her record in the finals remained concerning as she lost to Madison Keys in Australia and to Mirra Andreeva at Indian Wells.

After losing another title to Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart, Sabalenka has kicked off her campaign strong in Madrid. The Belarusian defeated Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-4 to secure a spot in the top 32. During an interview with BB Tennis, the WTA star made a hilarious admission about her upcoming birthday. On being asked about her desired present as she turns 27, she answered:

"I don't know what I'll wish for myself it seems to me just not to be afraid to be yourself that's all and not to look at this scary number in the passport, so more botox," she said.

Aryna Sabalenka has created a place in the hearts of her fans with her witty nature. Be it on court interviews or press conferences, the Belarusian is known to stay real, even after the most disappointing defeats.

Aryna Sabalenka keeps up with her Porsche promise in Stuttgart

Aryna Sabalenka at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka’s loss to Jelena Ostapenko cost her a third title this year, and the Porsche Macan Turbo, the prize offered in Stuttgart 2025. Despite the defeat, she didn't give up on her dream of owning a similar vehicle. The 3-time Grand Slam champion recently broke the news of ordering a Porsche for herself after being "so tired" of losing.

“I did order my car. I think we are going to [get a] GT RS. Purple, purple colour. Cool car. You know what, I’m so tired of losing in the finals so I decided I’ll go for the craziest car there is! It’s going to be fast driving in Miami," she told Tennis Channel.

According to Porsche's official website, Sabalenka's GT RS is priced even higher than the model that Jelena Ospaenko won at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The retail price of the luxurious vehicle she ordered goes up to $218K, compared to Ostapenko's $105K Macan Turbo.

