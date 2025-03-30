Aryna Sabalenka next tournament: All you need to know about Belarusian's schedule after Miami Open glory

WTA star Aryna Sabalenka won her 19th WTA singles title after securing a commendable 7-5, 6-2 win over Jessica Pegula at the Miami Open final. The Belarusian had an impressive Sunshine Swing, having reached at least the title clashes in both Indian Wells and Miami.

Aryna Sabalenka's 2025 season began on a high note as she won the Brisbane International. She then followed this up by reaching a third successive Australian Open final but lost to Madison Keys despite taking the first set.

Sabalenka had a poor set of results during the tournaments in the middle east, losing her opening match at the Qatar Open while suffering a third-round exit at the hands of Clara Tauson at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Sabalenka then produced an impressive performance at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and reached the final after wins over McCartney Kessler, Lucia Bronzetti, Sonay Kartal, Liudmila Samsonova and Madison Keys. Here, she lost to ninth seed Mirra Andreeva. The Belarusian reached the Miami Open final but enjoyed a more pleasant fate this time around, as she beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

Sabalenka will next compete in the European clay-court season, with her first tournament being the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The Belarusian has the forgettable record of losing in three successive finals at the WTA 500 event from 2021-2023. She made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament last year before losing 6-3, 3-6, 5-7 to Marketa Vondrousova.

"I'm speechless" - Aryna Sabalenka on winning the Miami Open

Aryna Sabalenka at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka's win at the Miami Open comes after she suffered some devastating defeats in the title clashes at the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open. The Belarusian spoke on breaking her streak and said that she was speechless on winning the WTA 1000 event.

"I’m speechless! The last couple of finals were really tough, tight and close ones for me. Going into this one I was so focused on myself, I was super-focused and I was playing point by point. Now it feels super-special. I’m just speechless right now and super-happy with the title, first one in Miami," she said, as quoted by the Guardian.

Sabalenka now has 11 wins out of her last 12 matches and she will enter the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix after having almost the perfect Sunshine Swing.

