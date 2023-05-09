2023 Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka recently said that she is not focusing on being the new Serena Williams ahead of her 2023 Italian Open campaign.

Sabalenka is coming off the back of a WTA 1000 title win in Madrid. She defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to win the Madrid Open on Saturday (May 6), avenging her defeat at the hands of the Pole in the Stuttgart final last month.

Aryna Sabalenka, who will begin her run at the Italian Open against either Sofia Kenin or Cristina Bucsa, attended a press conference in Rome and was asked how she feels about being the new Serena Williams in terms of her power play.

Sabalenka replied that while she isn't focused on emulating Williams, being compared to the 23-time Grand Slam winner in terms of strength is flattering.

"I don't know. I don't think about that. That sounds good, you know (smiling)? I don't know. I'm not thinking about that. I'm not focusing on that," Sabalenka said.

"I'm just focusing on improving myself and getting better every day. Yeah, that's it. I'm not really thinking about that. It sounds crazy and it sounds good to be really strong (smiling)," she added.

"I'm doing everything I can" - Aryna Sabalenka on getting closer to the World No.1 ranking

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open - Day Thirteen.

Aryna Sabalenka was also asked if she could get closer to Iga Swiatek and eventually overtake her as World No. 1. The Pole currently has 9625 points, while the Belarusian has 7881.

The 25-year-old responded that she is making every effort to fulfil her dream rather than overtake Swiatek, though she does hope to eventually surpass the Warsaw native.

"I'm doing everything I can to get closer not like to her but to my dream. I'm working really hard. I'm trying to stay focused on every match, every tournament. That's what I really want to do," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"Hopefully, yeah, I can get as close as I can or probably even - how to say.. Overtake," she added.

Swiatek must defend her 3,000-points as the Italian Open and the French Open champion in the coming weeks. Sabalenka has far fewer points to defend, and given her recent form, she should advance far in these tournaments. If she outperforms the Pole in those two events, she has a good chance of taking the World No. 1 spot.

