Aryna Sabalenka poses in gingham bikini, spends time with boyfriend Georgios as they enjoy scenic Greek getaway after China Open withdrawal

Aryna Sabalenka and boyfriend Georgios Frangulis enjoyed a scenic getaway in Greece recently after the Belarusian pulled out of the 2025 China Open citing injury. Sabalenka subsequently shared some pictures from her latest vacation in Greece, and in some of them, the reigning World No. 1 can be seen sporting a gingham bikini.On Monday, September 22, Sabalenka took to her Instagram and shared a post consisting of five pictures from her Greek getaway with boyfriend Georgios. The first one featured the four-time singles Major champion striking an all-smiles pose wearing a gingham bikini. The second showed her adorably kissing Georgios, the Brazil-born entrepreneur with Greek roots. The rest of the pictures showcased the stunning beauty of the Mediterranean nation.Aryna Sabalenka captioned the post:&quot;🇬🇷 you have my 🫶🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer boyfriend Georgios Frangulis responded in the comments section, writing:&quot;🇬🇷🫶🏻&quot;Frangulis' comment on Sabalenka's Instagram post featuring highlights from their latest vacation in Greece, dated Monday, September 22 (Source: Instagram/arynasabalenka)On the tennis front, Sabalenka withdrew from the China Open, with the combined ATP 500 and WTA 1000 tournament confirming the development via social media on Tuesday, September 16.Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from China Open with 'minor injury'Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the China Open confirmed that Aryna Sabalenka wouldn't be participating at this year's edition of the tournament. The confirmation cited a 'minor injury' behind the World No. 1's absence at the prestigious hardcourt event in Beijing.&quot;Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the 2025 China Open due to a minor injury. We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her back in Beijing. #2025ChinaOpen,&quot; the brief statement read.The Belarusian herself has remained tight-lipped about the nature and the extent of the injury.Days before this announcement, Sabalenka successfully defended her women's singles crown at the US Open. The Belarusian locked horns with home favorite Amanda Anisimova in the final at Flushing Meadows and registered a 6-3, 7-6(3) win over the American. As a result, she consolidated her position at the summit of the WTA Tour's singles rankings. She has also qualified for the year-end WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.Sabalenka did take part in the China Open last year. The Belarusian reached the last eight in Beijing in 2024, but her title hopes were dashed here by the crafty Karolina Muchova, who won the pair's quarterfinal clash 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-4.