Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa recently spent some quality time with each other during a training session ahead of the National Bank Open as they shared a picture on their social media accounts.

Sabalenka and Badosa have been vocal about their bond on social media and during interviews. The players have balanced their on-court and off-court interactions to perfection. Badosa has voiced her support for the Belarusian and often praised her for her success.

After Sabalenka's Australian Open triumph earlier this year, the Spaniard lauded her colleague's will to fight until the end.

"She's a fighter and she's been through a lot and she's always fighting, no matter what. I know for her it was very important and it’s a dream come true. And I was very happy because we’re very close and we’re living, like, the same journey. I think that she totally deserves it," Badosa said.

Sabalenka too gives her best to protect the relationship. After her Stuttgart victory over the Spaniard in April, the Belarusian said:

"There were some moments on court where I was about to scream 'come on' then I was like 'I don't know, should I or not, she's my friend, she'll be thinking I'm stupid. But anyway I was just screaming, thinking that I will speak with her later, but it's tough to play against your friend."

Carrying on with the camaraderie, the players recently enjoyed a light moment during a training session ahead of the Canadian Open in Montreal. Badosa posted a picture in which she can be seen high-fiving Sabalenka. The Belarusian reposted the image on her Instagram and wrote:

"OMG! I love this pic"

Aryna Sabalenka on Instagram.

"Mentally, I'll be tougher" - Aryna Sabalenka after Wimbledon upset

Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her match against Ons Jabeur: Wimbledon 2023

Despite winning the opening set, Aryna Sabalenka lost to Ons Jabeur in the semifinal of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Reflecting on her dismal performance against the Tunisian, the Belarusian blamed her mindset for the result, saying:

"There are so many things I can improve. I think it’s more mentally. It’s more mental stuff that I can improve than game. I mean, everything was going well for me. I just lost it a little bit in the second set, and it’s just gone.

Sabalenka admitted to falling for her opponent's tactics during rallies but vowed to come mentally prepared for a similar encounter in the future.

"She was going for crazy shots. I felt like she was doing whatever she wanted, and everything was going in. I was just trying to put the ball back, like, on that side. I’ll just keep working, keep pushing myself. Hopefully next time, mentally, I’ll be tougher in the semifinals," she added.