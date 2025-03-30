  • home icon
Aryna Sabalenka reveals where her boyfriend Georgios is 'pushing her to go' as she shares her travel ambitions after Miami Open triumph

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Mar 30, 2025 03:01 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka (left), Georgios Frangulis and Aryna Sabalenka (right), Sources: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka disclosed that her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, has been pushing her for some sometime now to visit Brazil. Sabalenka's admission came in the aftermath of her win over Jessica Pegula in the women's singles final of the 2025 Miami Open.

Frangulis, the successful Brazil-born entrepreneur, began dating Sabalenka in the first half of 2024. The pair has been virtually inseparable since then, with the founder of the superfood brand Oakberry having become an integral member of the Belarusian's team. He routinely attends her matches, and at the 2025 Miami Open, things were no different.

At a press conference following her 7-5, 6-2 victory against Jessica Pegula in the WTA 1000 event's singles final, Aryna Sabalenka told reporters that Frangulis has repeatedly urged her to visit his native country. She admitted that the hectic tennis schedule has so far made it difficult for her to do it, but she does have the desire to explore some of the South American nations' most iconic cities.

"My boyfriend he's keep pushing me to go there, but it's just tough to schedule, but I really want to. Before I met my boyfriend, I really wanted to go to Rio," Sabalenka said.
"I saw all of the beautiful pictures. I know about the crazy part of the city, of the country, but I really want to visit Rio, Sao Paulo, all of the beautiful places. I really want to, and I hope we're going to schedule it this year," she added.
Sabalenka had heart-warmingly laid bare her love for Georgios Frangulis during her winner's speech earlier.

"I love you so much" - Aryna Sabalenka to boyfriend Georgios Frangulis after winning Miami Open 2025 women's singles final

Aryna Sabalenka (center) delivering the winner&#039;s speech after winning the 2025 Miami Open women&#039;s singles final (Source: Getty)
Aryna Sabalenka (center) delivering the winner's speech after winning the 2025 Miami Open women's singles final (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka hailed her team and separately addressed her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis following her maiden Miami Open title triumph. The Belarusian suggested that her team had become her family because of the time they spent together on the WTA Tour.

"So I'll just say thank you, my team, for everything. You're not my team. You're my family. We spent 24-7, unfortunately, together. But I love you so much. And I really appreciate for everything you do for me. I'm not an easy person. But I also try to do my best. Yeah, I love you guys. And thank you, my boyfriend. I love you so much," Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka's 2025 Miami Open success marks the reigning WTA No. 1's 19th singles title, and her next outing is set to come on clay as the buildup begins for the year's second Grand Slam, the 2025 French Open.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
