Aryna Sabalenka reveals her custom kit for US Open 2023

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has revealed the custom-made kit she is going to don for the upcoming US Open, which is set to commence next week in New York.

Sabalenka, 25, finally broke her semifinal curse earlier this year by winning the 2023 Australian Open. Since then, the Belarusian has reached a couple of tournament finals, including the 2023 Madrid Open.

She also lost in the semifinals of both the French Open and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, losing to Karolina Muchova and Ons Jabeur, respectively.

Aryna Sabalenka turned to social media to announce the release of her custom kit. She also expressed her excitement about wearing the outfit and competing at the US Open. The outfit has shades of orange all over it.

"So excited to get my own custom @nike outfit for the @usopen! Can’t wait to get on court and start serving some lewks."

The reigning Australian Open winner also uploaded a video of her dancing to a song while wearing the outfit, twirling around, sporting a big smile on her face.

Expand Tweet

US Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka will take on Maryna Zanevska in the first round

2023 US Open - Previews

Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with Ukrainian-born Maryna Zanevska in the opening round of the tournament. The Ukrainian-born Belgian has never crossed the second round of the competition and will face the World No. 2 for the first time on the tour.

Sabalenka has been drawn into the same quarter as Ons Jabeur, Barbora Krejcikova, and Daria Kasatkina, among others, at the US Open. The Belarusian will potentially face Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the Major.

Sabalenka and top seed Iga Swiatek will sweat it out for the top spot of the WTA singles rankings, at the US Open. Earlier this year, Sabalenka had the chance to overtake Swiatek and attain the No. 1 spot but squandered her chances.

However, the New York Major has given another opportunity for the top two players to fight for the No. 1 ranking.

The Pole has to perform better than Sabalenka to retain the title, and if both players lose in the same round, Aryna Sabalenka will be the new No. 1 in women's tennis. If both of them play their cards right, they can lock horns with each other in the final of the 2023 US Open.

Sabalenka reached the semifinals of last year's US Open, losing to eventual winner Swiatek. She also lost in the 2021 semifinals at the hands of Leylah Fernandez.