Aryna Sabalenka rocks stylish black & blue fit from Nike 24.7 collection days after Australian Open heartbreak

World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, is sponsored by Nike for her sportswear requirements. Sabalenka has been wearing Nike for a very long time and has been promoting the brand across several social media platforms. Sabalenka has also been featured in several ads for Nike, with the most recent advertisement surfacing on January 12, just before the start of the 2025 Australian Open.

Nike dropped its latest apparel collection, ‘24.7’, on January 25. The athletic wear is designed to meet the daily requirements of an athlete’s life.

The collection unveiled two innovative materials used in the apparel — ImpossiblySoft, a Spacer-Knit fabric — that enables four-way stretch and gives a luxurious feel at the same time, and PerfectStretch which gives a polished feel. The collection consists of various clothing pieces, like half zips, crew necks, joggers, pleated skirts, and woven shirts.

Trending

The three-time Grand Slam champion donned the new collection and rocked the blue and black fit. Sabalenka sported white shade sunglasses and a classic black fanny pack which complimented her attire. Sabalenka earned praise for her look on the internet.

Notably, Naomi Osaka-owned talent agency company, ‘Evolve,’ manages Sabalenka. They posted Sabalenka’s stunning pictures in the new outfit which gained a lot of traction.

The Nike 24.7 apparel collection will be available globally at retail locations from January 30 onwards.

Where will Aryna Sabalenka play next?

Aryna Sabalenka with Qatar 2020 trophy - Source: Getty

After missing out on a 'three-peat' at the 2025 Australian Open, Sabalenka is most likely to play the Middle Eastern swing in Qatar before Indian Wells and Miami Open in March. Sabalenka has been playing the Dubai duty-free tennis championships since 2017 and has not missed a single season. But she is yet to win the tournament in her eight attempts. Her best outing at the event remains three quarterfinal finishes. The World No.1 will aim to change that this time around.

The last time Sabalenka played at Doha was in 2022, till then she had played it three times in a row and even won the title in her debut season at the tournament in 2020. She had defeated Petra Kvitova in the final in straight sets. The 2025 Australian Open runner-up is expected to participate in the tournament and come back after three years.

The Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025 begins on February 9 and Dubai championship begins on February 16. The Polish superstar, Iga Swiatek will look to defend her title in Doha, as her race to regain the World No.1 position will continue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback