Aryna Sabalenka's birthday made special with sweet message from her boyfriend Georgios' mother

Aryna Sabalenka received a delightful birthday message from her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' mother, Ana Helena Puccetti. The Belarusian turned 27 years old on Monday (May 5, 2025).

The World No. 1 was last seen in action at the Madrid Open, where she lifted her third title. She defeated Marta Kostyuk and Elina Svitolina en route to the final and then outsmarted Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6(3) to lift the title.

Sabalenka celebrated her birthday with close friends and family. Apart from her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, and his mother, Ana Helena Puccetti, was also present. She received a sweet message from Ana via social media on her special day.

" Parabens Norinha," Georgius's mother said, which means Happy Birthday little girl

Aryna Sabalenka gets birthday wishes from Georgious' mother - Image Source: @Puccetti Instagram

Ana is a popular rower from Brazil and still finds time to compete in local events. She is also known for her excellent work in the development of training programs to prevent violence against children and adolescents.

Sabalenka shared Ana's post on her Instagram and thanked her for the wishes. She has been in a relationship with Georgios Frangulis since April 2024 and has grown closer to the Brazilian in a year.

Frangulis is a successful entrepreneur and a sports motor enthusiast. He has competed in racing events such as the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge, Porsche Endurance Series, and the Porsche Carrera Cup in Brazil.

He shared a series of sweet messages for Sabalenka on her special day. Here's what he said in one of his posts on Instagram.

"Happy birthday meu amorzao da minha vida (the love of my life) @arynasabalenka," Frangulis wrote

Georgios Frangulis shares birthday wishes for his girlfriend - Image Source: @Frangulis Instagram

Frangulis is often spotted in the player's box during Sabalenka's important matches on tour. He was present courtside during her remarkable win in the 2024 US Open last year.

Aryna Sabalenka thanked boyfriend Georgios Frangulis for supporting her during a rough period last year

Aryna Sabaenka in action at the 2025 Brisbane International - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka captured her maiden title at the US Open last year. She thanked her boyfriend for supporting her during a tough spell in her career after the win.

"There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff," Aryna Sabalenka said

Sabalenka was in a relationship with former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov in the past. Koltsov passed away in March 2024 due to an apparent suicide in Miami. The Belarusian has kept a low profile about the situation and asked for privacy from media outlets.

On the tennis side, Sabalenka will make her seventh appearance in the Italian Open this week. She will be the top seed in Rome, followed by Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka will focus on winning her first Italian Open title of her career. Last year, the Belarusian reached the finals but lost the title to Iga Swiatek.

