Aryna Sabalenka's bold claim: Serena Williams never overpowered me

Aryna Sabalenka is of the opinion that no opponent has ever overpowered her during a match, even including 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. The duo met only once on the WTA Tour, a meeting which the American ended up winning in three sets.

Ad

Sabalenka is currently in action at the 2025 French Open, where she has reached the semifinals. In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, she took down Zheng Qinwen in straight sets to move within two wins of a first title at Roland Garros.

At her press conference, the World No. 1 was asked about her game style, one that usually prioritizes brute force over anything else. Sabalenka quickly shared her belief that when it comes to raw power, she has never faced anyone who could hit the ball harder than her.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about the idea of facing other power-hitters, Aryna Sabalenka emphasized that she did not mind, noting that she has other attributes in her game that she can use to find out a solution if needed.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played someone who is more powerful than me. And honestly, I don’t care if the player is gonna go out there and try to outhit me or if they’re gonna try to change the rhythm and make me move and run. Over the years, I evolved my game a lot," Sabalenka said.

Ad

"I think I’m ready to play against powerful players and whoever is gonna make me run and work for the point. Right now at this point in my career, I don’t really care. But when it comes to the power, I like it. Because then it’s like ‘Ok, you wanna see the power? Let me show you something.’ I always take it as a challenge and like, 'Ok, let’s see who’s better today,'" she added.

Ad

The journalist then referred to the clash against Serena Williams at the 2021 Australian Open, which Williams won 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 despite being ranked three seeds lower than the No. 7 Sabalenka at the time.

Quite surprisingly, the Belarusian claimed that even the American legend, known for her exquisite power-hitting, was not more powerful than her in that match, and could only beat her because she was better physically at the time.

"You said ‘I don’t think I’ve ever played someone more powerful than me.’ I’m just curious whether that applies to Serena?”

Ad

“I think that she wasn’t really more powerful than me in that match. But physically, she was better than me and she put more balls back on my side than I did. I didn’t really feel like she overpowered me in that game," Aryna Sabalenka replied.

Serena Williams went on to reach the semifinal in Melbourne that year, but lost to eventual champ Naomi Osaka.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka to take on Iga Swiatek in French Open next

2025 French Open - Day Ten - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka will next take on three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the 2025 French Open. The Pole took down Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinal in straight sets.

The head-to-head between the duo is currently 8-4, with Sabalenka having won their most recent battle at the Cincinnati Open last year. The winner of the clash is likely to take on World No. 2 Coco Gauff in the final on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas