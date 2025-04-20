Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios adorably reacts to Belarusian reaching Stuttgart SF

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Fragulis, recently extended best wishes amid her anticipated run for the title in Stuttgart. The Belarusian posted adorable on-and-off-court moments from her ongoing campaign at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on social media.

Ahead of her semi-final clash, her boyfriend emerged as the true source of consistent support. Aryna Sabalenka began dating Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis in April 2024. This was shortly after they met through her ambassadorship with the superfood brand, Oakberry.

Their relationship caught the attention of fans during the Madrid Open as Frangulis held a seat in Sabalenka's box. Ever since then, Frangulis has been spotted at a majority of the events, cheering alongside her team.

Sabalenka's recent victory over the Belgian star Elise Mertens earned her a spot in the semifinals. Ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Jasmine Paolini, the Belarusian showed no signs of nervousness. She shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, giving fans a detailed view of her fun week in Stuttgart.

The post included her on-court moments, followed by the memorable moments she spent with the volunteers of her fan club. Other pictures included stunning shots of her serving the ball and cherishing music in the dressing room.

"Semis 🔜🏆🚙🫶🏼," her caption said.

Among hundreds of fans gushing over the adorable update was her boyfriend, Georgios. The Oakberry founder dropped a hyping comment to boost his beloved's morale ahead of the high-stakes competition.

"🤳💜," he simply wrote.

Georgios Frangulis' comment on Aryna Sabalenka's post - Via Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka is currently maintaining a commendable win streak of eight matches. This came after her stunning victory over Jessica Pegula to secure the Miami Open title.

Tension mounts over Aryna Sabalenka's dominant rise at the Stuttgart Open

Tennis: WTA Tour - Stuttgart... - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka's entry into the semifinal was marked by several moments of debate, not only against the rival but the chair umpire. During the quarterfinal showdown, Sabalenka got involved in a heated exchange with the chair umpire over a ball mark.

Despite her repetitive urge to reconsider the ball mark, the official denied and gave the out call, which provided Mertens with a 4-3 lead in the opening set. Instead of venting her emotions out, Sabalenka simply picked up her phone and captured the mark, shutting down critics with the simple gesture.

After the win, she mentioned how her rival reacted with fury during the customary handshake.

"When I gave her a handshake, there was a very interesting look and a very strong handshake, never had it before," she said, during the on-court interview.

On being asked if she reacted with the same, Sabalenka added:

"No, it’s okay, why would I play this game with someone like her?”

Sabalenka's upcoming showdown would not only extend her win streak but also exceed the chances of her winning a second consecutive title. Her showdown against Jasmine Paolini will commence on Sunday, the 20th of April.

