Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios drops 1-word reaction to her chic all-black fit in striking Nike photoshoot

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis recently raved about her latest cover shoot with Nike. She was seen sporting a sleek all-black outfit for the campaign, reflecting her vision for her designs and future goals.

Sabalenka reached the Australian Open final last month. Despite a spirited effort against Madison Keys, the American outmuscled her in a close three-set final, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

The Belarusian took some time off the court for an exclusive campaign with Nike, highlighting their sharp outfits and her vision for 2025. Her boyfriend Frangulis gushed about their sharp cover shoot and left a one-word comment on their social media.

"Wow," Georgious Frangulis said via Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios comments on her latest post (Image Source - @arynasabalenka/Instagram)

Sabalenka and Georgios have been in a relationship since April 2024 and have quickly gotten close together. They often hype each other on social media and the latter is also seen supporting the World No. 1 during important matches on tour.

Georgios hails from San Paolo, Brazil, and is a successful entrepreneur. He's also a motorsports athlete, having already competed in 128 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge races.

The Belarusian spoke about the importance of comfort in her outfits after her latest cover shoot. She also highlighted how a clean fit adds to her confidence and feel-good factor on the court.

"It’s important for my outfits to be comfortable, but I also want to be special and unique. I want to bring my style to the court," Aryna Sabalenka said.

“For me, it’s always been really important to feel good in what I’m wearing. When I feel good and confident in my outfit, I feel good and confident on the court. So that’s really important for me,” she added

"I was really happy to have him by my side"- When Aryna Sabalenka credited her boyfriend for immense support during the 2024 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka with the winner's trophy in the 2024 US Open - Day 13 - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka went through a rough patch in her personal life during the American hardcourt swing last year. She not only parted ways with her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Kolstov but he was also found dead in a hotel in Miami.

The 26-year-old thanked Georgios for being by her side during the tough phase and helping her to stay happy. With the Brazilian present courtside, she lifted her maiden trophy at the US Open last year, defeating Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in the final.

“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff," Aryna Sabalenka told the People in September 2024.

"I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side," she added

While Sabalenka has yet to announce her next move, she is expected to feature in the 2025 Qatar Open or Dubai Tennis Championships. The Belarusian is currently 186 points ahead of Iga Swiatek at the top of the WTA Rankings.

