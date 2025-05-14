Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios can't get enough of Belarusian's stylish look for night out amid Italian Open

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, was all praise for the Belarusian's looks as she enjoyed a night out in Rome. The World No. 1 is currently in action at the ongoing Italian Open.

Sabalenka has been in fine form in the Eternal City so far, winning her first three matches to reach a third quarterfinal in Rome. She has beaten Anastasia Potapova, Sofia Kenin, and Marta Kostyuk, and is slated to face Zheng Qinwen in the last eight.

This is not the first time that Sabalenka has enjoyed success at the Foro Italico, as she reached the final here last year as well, losing to Iga Swiatek in straight sets. The Pole had handed her another straight-sets defeat in the semifinals back in 2022.

To relax in between the rigorous tournament schedule, Sabalenka went on a night out in the city during her off day. The Belarusian seemed to enjoy herself on the streets of Rome, visiting a church and ending her night with an ice cream. She captioned the post:

"Swipe to see the proper way to end a night in Rome."

Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, was gushing over his partner's stylish looks and complimented her on social media. Sabalenka responded to the Brazilian's comment with three heart emojis.

"meu amor you look so good," Frangulis commented.

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend gushes over the Belarusian's looks during a night out in Rome (Source: Instagram/@arynasabalenka)

Sabalenka is the favorite to win her upcoming quarterfinal clash against Zheng on Wednesday, May 14, as the Belarusian has won all six matches against the Chinese player.

Aryna Sabalenka has dominated the 2025 season so far

In Picture: Aryna Sabalenka (Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka is at the peak of her powers as the Belarusian is miles ahead of her peers in terms of live rankings and points. She is currently in the top spot with 10,683 points, which puts her ahead by more than 4,000 points of the second-placed Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka started the year with a tremendous hardcourt stint, reaching the finals at the Australian Open, the BNP Paribas Open, and the Miami Open. She lost the first two finals against Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva, respectively, but won the Miami title with a win over Jessica Pegula in the final.

The World No. 1 has not let her foot off the pedal even in the clay season, as she reached the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, losing to Jelena Ostapenko. However, she responded superbly by winning her third Madrid Open title. She won against the likes of Anna Blinkova, Elise Mertens, Peyton Stearns, Marta Kostyuk, and Elina Svitolina to reach the final, where she beat Coco Gauff in straight sets.

