Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios gushes over Belarusian as she turns up the glamor in "rare" street clothes fit

Aryna Sabalenka recently turned heads in her stylish streetwear outfit paired with her luxurious Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch. Her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, dropped a lovable comment on her post. This was just hours after her unexpected defeat against Zheng Qinwen at the Italian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka met Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis in early 2024 during a sponsorship collaboration. She publicly announced her relationship with the founder of Oakberry in May 2024 at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. Frangulis has been a firm supporter, frequently marking his presence at her matches. He is also closely involved with the team, including coach Anton Dubrov and fitness trainer Jason Stacy.

After her unexpected exit from the competition in Rome, Sabalenka took a relaxing getaway, exploring the streets in her quirky outfit. She shared pictures in a yellow sweatshirt, paired with a white and blue striped shirt. She also had a white skirt on, perfectly matching the contrast. Among multiple followers who gushed over the adorable update was her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. The man dropped a comment, including a heart emoji:

"🤩🦖," he wrote.

Georgios Frangulis' comment on Aryna Sabalenka's post - Image Source Instagram

After the disappointing result in Rome, Aryna Sabalenka is now set to prepare herself for the upcoming major event at Roland Garros. The opening round is set to commence on the 27th of May.

Victoria Azarenka makes drastic comparison between Tommy Paul and Aryna Sabalenka

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka recently compared Aryna Sabalenka and American ATP star Tommy Paul. The 35-year-old shared her analysis of who hits the ball better and harder:

"She’s strong too. There’s two ways of looking at it, heaviness and speed and I think there are people who can play faster, but not as heavy. Aryna plays heavy… and fast. Tommy plays forehand can be heavy, backhand fast, backhand is not that heavy. Forehand can be heavy," she said, as reported by the Tennis Gazette.

As recorded at the 2024 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka's forehand speed is 80 miles per hour. The WTA star is seeking a resurgence after her last title in Madrid. She is set to compete against top-ranked pros, including Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and others, at the 2025 French Open.

