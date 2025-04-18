Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios reacts as she's bizarrely made to wait to play her first match in Stuttgart

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis recently reacted to her waiting to play her first match at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Last year, Sabalenka reached the quarterfinals of the tournament before losing to Marketa Vondrousova.

Sabalenka entered the WTA 500 clay court tournament in Stuttgart after competing on the North American hard court swing, where she finished as the runner-up at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, falling to Mirra Andreeva in the final. She then competed at the Miami Open and won the tournament by defeating Jessica Pegula in the final, claiming her eighth WTA 1000 title and 19th career WTA Tour title overall

At the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed and she received a bye to the second round. Her opponent for her opening match Anastasia Potapova, withdrew from the tournament due to an old injury following her first-round victory over Clara Tauson.

With Potapova's withdrawal, Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 clay court tournament without playing a single match. In light of this, Sabalenka took to social media and shared a series of photos of herself practicing in Stuttgart.

The World No.1 also shared a picture of herself sitting courtside and she humorously captioned the post stating that she is "patiently waiting" to play a match at the event.

"Patiently waiting @porschetennis 🤫," Sabalenka captioned her Instagram post.

Reacting to the Sabalenka's post, her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis commented that in addition to "patiently waiting" to play her first match at the tournament, Sabalenka was also being "pretty."

"Patiently being pretty as f*ck 🤩," Frangulis commented.

Screen grab of Georgios Frangulis' comment [Image Source: Instagram/@arynasabalenka]

Aryna Sabalenka's best results at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart came in 2021, 2022, and 2023 when she finished as the runner-up.

Aryna Sabalenka will face Elise Mertens at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix QF

Aryna Sabalenka practicing at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix [Image Source: Getty Images]

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Mertens began her run at the WTA 500 clay court tournament by defeating qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(3), 6-2 in the first round. She then went on to triumph over eighth seed Diana Shnaider with a score of 6-2, 7-6(5) in the second round and secured her spot in the quarterfinals where she will face Sabalenka.

Sabalenka and Mertens have faced each other 10 times on the WTA Tour, with the Belarusian emerging victorious in eight out of those 10 encounters. Their most recent clash was in the fourth round of the 2024 US Open, where the World No.1 triumphed with a score of 6-2, 6-4 . She then went on to win the title by defeating Jessica Pegula in the final, claiming her first New York Major title and her third Grand Slam singles title overall

The winner of the quarterfinal match between Sabalenka and Mertens will advance to the semifinals to take on either fourth seed Coco Gauff or fifth seed Jasmine Paolini.

