Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios reacts to her eye-catching looks for Flaunt Magazine

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Geogios Frangulis recently reacted to his partner's latest photoshoot with Flaunt Magazine. The renowned businessman couldn't stop himself from giving a cheeky yet lovable reaction on the stylish carousel of her recent photoshoot.

Sabalenka was first spotted with Georgios Frangulis in April last year. The Oakberry owner accompanied her at the Mutua Madrid Open. This was just 3 months after the Belarusian announced her partnership with Oakberry, a global superfood brand owned by her partner. Since then, the couple frequently shares glimpses of their time together via social media.

On February 2, Aryna Sabalenka posted glimpses of her quirky photoshoot with Flaunt Magazine. The World No. 1 shared photos of her stylish outfits with her Instagram followers and wrote:

"Back in the 305 with @flauntmagazine," she captioned her post.

Amid this, her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, dropped his reaction to her post:

"🤤," he commented.

Sabalenka concluded her 2025 Australian Open campaign on a disappointing note, losing to Madison Keys in the final on Saturday, January 25. Speaking to Flaunt, the World No.1 said how dealing with defeats was one of the toughest lessons on the court.

Aryna Sabalenka discloses her 'greatest love in life'

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 14 - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka recently declared her 'greatest love', which didn't turn out to be her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. In the aforementioned interview with Flaunt, she regarded tennis as her biggest passion and said:

"Don't tell my boyfriend! I’m so competitive. I am, I mean, aggressive in some ways on the court. It’s quite crazy. You have to be 100% armed, which is really tough to handle, being like that throughout the whole day," she said.

The three-time Grand Slam winner then looked over her photos from the photoshoot and claimed that tennis always accompanied her in one way or another.

"I think [the picture] is always the same for me—just tennis, basically. You’re always on the court sweating, wearing sports stuff, a ponytail—the same picture of yourself and of your life,” she added.

Having lost her chance of defending her Australian Open title, the World No.1 will shift her focus to diversifying her dominance on different court conditions and possibly clinch the French Open and the Wimbledon title this year.

