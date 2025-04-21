Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios sends encouraging message to Belarusian ahead of Stuttgart final

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis sent her an encouraging message after she secured a spot in the final of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. This marks Sabalenka's fourth time reaching the final in Stuttgart, having previously been the runner-up in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Sabalenka is the top seed at the WTA 500 clay court tournament and she had received a bye to the second round. She was scheduled to face Anastasia Potapova in the second round, but the Russian withdrew from the tournament due to the reoccurrence of an old injury.

With Potapova's withdrawal, Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the quarterfinals, where she defeated Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1. The World No.1 then secured her spot in the final by defeating fifth seed Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinals.

After her victory over Paolini, Sabalenka took to social media to share a series of pictures from her match, as well as images of fans cheering for her from the stands

"Thank you for all the love @porschetennis ♥️ Let’s do it one more time 💪🏼," Sabalenka captioned her Instagram post.

The Belarusian's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis left an encouraging message under the post, referring to her as a "tiger" and expressing confidence in her for the final match.

"Go get them tiger 🐯 💜," Frangulis commented.

Frangulis also shared a picture of Sabalenka waiting with a ball kid, captioning it with the news that she was headed to the finals at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

"Finals bound at the @porschetennis 💜 @arynasabalenka," Frangulis captioned his Instagram story.

Before competing in Stuttgart, Aryna Sabalenka participated in the North American hard court swing where she finished as the runner-up at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and then won the title at the Miami Open.

Aryna Sabalenka will face Jelena Ostapenko in the final of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

After defeating Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Aryna Sabalenka will go up against Jelena Ostapenko in the final of the tournament.

Ostapenko kicked off her run at the WTA 500 clay court tournament by triumphing over Dayana Yastremska with a score of 6-3, 3-0 retd., and Emma Navarro 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the first and second rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, the former World No.5 overcame second seed Iga Swiatek with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, and then went on to register a won 6-4, 6-4 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals to advance to the final where she will face Sabalenka.

Aryna Sabalenka and Jelena Ostapenko have met three times on the WTA Tour, with the World No.1 emerging victorious in all three matches. Their most recent encounter was in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Italian Open, where Sabalenka won with a score of 6-2, 6-4, eventually finishing as the runner-up after losing to Iga Swiatek in the final.

