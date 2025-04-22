Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios sends love to Belarusian after her heartbreaking loss in Stuttgart final

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis recently sent his love to the Belarusian after she finished as the runner-up at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. This was Sabalenka's fourth time as a runner-up at the tournament

Sabalenka was the top seed at the WTA 500 clay court tournament and she received a bye to the second round. However, due to her opening match opponent, Anastasia Potapova, withdrawing from the tournament because of an old injury, Sabalenka began her campaign in the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, the World No.1 defeated Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1, and then overcame fifth seed Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinals to advance to the final. In the championship match, she faced Jelena Ostapenko and lost 4-6, 1-6, finishing as the runner-up

Following her runner-up finish, Aryna Sabalenka took to social media to share a series of pictures from the tournament . She also posted a picture of herself with a Porsche car, humorously inquiring about its price after missing out on winning the car by losing in the final.

"Thank you Stuttgart and @porschetennis for all the love 🩵 Not the outcome I was hoping for but I’ll be back! And does anyone know if this car is for sale? 🤣👀🚙," Sabalenka captioned her Instagram post.

Reacting to Sabalenka's post following her defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in the final in Stuttgart, her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, showed his support by commenting a red heart emoji.

"♥️," Frangulis commented.

Before competing at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Aryna Sabalenka participated in the Miami Open, where she defeated Jessica Pegula in the final to win the title.

Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at the 2025 Madrid Open

Following her runner-up finish at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at the 2025 Madrid Open. The tournament is set to take place from April 22 to May 3, 2025, with matches being held on the outdoor clay courts at the Caja Magica in Manzanares Park, Spain.

Sabalenka is the top seed at the tournament and will kick off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She will face a qualifier in her opening match. Other players who will compete at the WTA 1000 clay court tournament include Coco Gauff, Jelena Ostapenko, Jessica Pegula, and Mirra Andreeva among others.

In 2024, Aryna Sabalenka was the defending champion at the Madrid Open. She was seeded second and she started her run in the second round after a first-round bye. She defeated Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, wild card Robin Montgomery 6-1, 7-6(5), 6-4 and 13th seed Danielle Collins 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the second, third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Sabalenka overcame Mirra Andreeva 6-1, 6-4 and then registered a 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) win over fourth seed Elena Rybakina in the semifinals to advance to the final where she finished as the runner-up after losing to Iga Swiatek with a score of 5-7, 6-5, 6-7(7).

Aryna Sabalenka has previously won the Madrid Open twice - in 2021 when she defeated Ashleigh Barty in the final and then won the title in 2023 by overcoming Iga Swiatek in the championship match.

