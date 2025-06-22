Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend Georgios sends love to Belarusian as she looks ahead to Wimbledon after shock Berlin Open loss

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, dropped a sweet reaction on the Belarusian's latest update after the Berlin Open upset. Ahead of the Berlin Open, the couple enjoyed a vacation in Mykonos together.

After her French Open final loss, Sabalenka went on to compete at the Grass Court Championships, which commenced on June 18, 2025, at the Steffi Graf Stadion. After besting players like Rebeka Masarova and Elena Rybakina, the world No. 1 advanced to the semi-final, where she faced off against Marketa Vondrousova. The latter overpowered Sabalenka and nabbed a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Shortly after this loss on June 21, Sabalenka shared a bunch of pictures from her time in Berlin and the tournament. She uploaded pictures of her basking in the sun while enjoying the lake, a mirror selfie, and some moments on the court. Along with this, she penned a caption where she revealed that she was looking forward to competing at Wimbledon.

"Thank you for all the love Berlin 🫶🏼🇩🇪 Next up, Wimbledon…"

This post caught the attention of her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, who sent love to the Belarusian by dropping red heart emojis in the comment section.

"❤️❤️"

Georgios Frangulis’ comment on Instagram

Ahead of competing at the Berlin Open, Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend went on a vacation to Mykonos; however, they had to cut their trip short for the Belarusian to compete in Berlin. In an interview with The Tennis Letter, Sabalenka revealed that she wished to spend more time with her boyfriend.

"It's been a very short time, I wish I would still be in Mykonos, having fun and enjoying my vacation, but here I am in Berlin, competing, I love being here, love grass. I'm super happy to be here, thank you for the warm welcome guys," she said.

Aryna Sabalenka calls her remarks on Coco Gauff after the French Open loss 'unprofessional'

Aryna Sabalenka locked horns with Coco Gauff in the French Open finals on June 7, with the latter dominating the match at the Philippe Chatrier stadium. Gauff delivered an exceptional performance in the head-to-head clash against the Belarusian and bagged her second Grand Slam title with a score of 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4.

This loss wasn't taken well by Aryna Sabalenka, as, after the heartbreak, she passed some comments on Gauff, stating that the latter did not showcase extraordinary skills on the court and could only win the match because the world No. 1 played her worst final. Along with this, she also stated that if Iga Swiatek had qualified for the final, she would have won the French Open title over Gauff.

Shortly after making these statements, the Belarusian realized that her statements were unprofessional and said that she regretted her words. In an interview with TNT Sports, she revealed that she allowed her emotions to get the better of her, saying:

"That was just completely unprofessional of me. I let my emotions get the better of me. I absolutely regret what I said back then. You know, we all make mistakes. I’m just a human being who’s still learning in life. I think we all have those days when we lose control. The difference with me is, the world is watching. I get a lot more hate for what I did than other people."

Aryna Sabalenka will now seemingly be seen competing in Wimbledon 2025, which is scheduled to start on June 30 and will conclude on July 13 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

